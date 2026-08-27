Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo launches Christian matchmaking platform with ₦700,000 VIP package for singles

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has launched Mentor To Marry, a Christian matchmaking and marriage-preparation platform offering membership plans ranging from ₦70,000 to ₦700,000 annually.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo has launched Mentor To Marry, a platform designed to connect Christian singles seeking intentional marriages.

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The platform offers three membership plans: Regular (₦70,000), Premium (₦350,000) and VIP (₦700,000) annually.

The service combines marriage preparation, mentoring, assessments and matchmaking rather than only connecting singles.

Okonkwo said the platform was created amid what he described as the increasing commercialisation of relationships.

Pastor and relationship coach Kingsley Okonkwo has launched a Christian matchmaking and marriage-preparation platform, Mentor To Marry, for singles seeking faith-based relationships and intentional marriages.

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Okonkwo, who is the lead pastor of David’s Christian Centre (DCC), announced the platform through a series of posts on X, describing it as a “guided marriage-preparation and matching community for serious Christian singles who desire intentional, Kingdom-minded marriages.”

The platform offers three membership categories — Regular, Premium and VIP — with fees ranging from ₦70,000 to ₦700,000 annually.

The Regular package, priced at ₦70,000, includes eight weeks of mentoring classes, assessments and surveys, access to limited profiles, an accountability system, weekly chats and access to a country-based matching pool.

The Premium package costs ₦350,000 and includes features such as unlimited profile browsing, monthly profile recommendations, priority access to coaches, access to global profiles, private groups and additional chat access.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo

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The VIP package, which costs ₦700,000, offers additional services including a dedicated matchmaker and coach, priority access to the platform’s founders, off-platform introductions, profile protection and access to global profiles.

According to the platform, members are expected to undergo preparation before accessing matchmaking services. The process includes mentoring, assessments and guided reflections aimed at helping singles develop clarity and readiness for marriage.

Promoting the platform, Okonkwo said relationships had become increasingly commercialised, making it difficult for some people to find genuine connections.

“I feel for the men of this generation….relationships have been so commercialized nowadays that its almost impossible for a young man to find true love,” he wrote.

In another post, the pastor said some relationships had shifted from genuine connections to financial expectations.

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“When we were young, all you had to get was a girl's phone number but now all they want to send is their account number, now you are expected to pay rent, school fees and transport before you are taken seriously,” he wrote.

However, Okonkwo clarified that the platform was not created to suggest that all women approach relationships from a financial perspective.

“I can assure you that not all women are in relationships for business, there are a lot of good women looking to connect with serious godly men on our platform,” he added.

Mentor To Marry states that membership does not guarantee a match, mutual interest or marriage. It also requires members to identify as Christians and provide truthful information about their identity and marital status.

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The platform is operated by Love, Dating and Marriage Ministries, founded by Kingsley and his wife, Mildred Okonkwo, who have spent years teaching on relationships, dating and marriage through their ministry.

The launch has generated attention online, particularly because of the cost of the premium packages, with the VIP plan attracting reactions due to its ₦700,000 annual fee.