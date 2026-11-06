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17-year-old girl dies after sister's boyfriend pushed her from two-storey building

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 14:05 - 06 November 2026
17-year-old girl dies after sister's boyfriend pushed her from two-storey building
A 17-year-old girl, Chiamaka Chukwuokore, has been confirmed dead from injuries she sustained after her sister’s boyfriend pushed her from a two-storey building in Owerri, Imo State.
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  • Chiamaka Chukwuokore died after spending two days in hospital with serious injuries from the fall in Owerri.

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  • Ifeanyi Joseph, 26, now faces a murder allegation after his girlfriend’s 17-year-old sister died from her injuries.

  • An angry mob attempted to lynch Joseph after the teenager was allegedly pushed from a two-storey building before police operatives rescued him.

Chiamaka reportedly died on Tuesday evening, after she was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention following the incident two days earlier.

The Imo State Police Command confirmed her death in a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye.

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According to the police, the teenager was allegedly pushed from the building by her sister’s boyfriend, identified as Ifeanyi Chukwu Joseph, 26, on November 1, along Mbonu Ejike Street, Ikeneagbu, Owerri.

She sustained serious injuries from the fall and was taken to a hospital, where she remained under medical care until she succumbed to her injuries.

READ ALSO: 13-year-old survives months of starvation in bandit captivity, dies two days after release as other hostages perish

The incident reportedly followed an altercation between Joseph and the teenager, who was said to be his girlfriend’s younger sister.

Following the attack, an angry mob gathered and attempted to lynch Joseph. However, police operatives intervened, rescued him from the mob and took him into custody.

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With Chiamaka's death, the police said Joseph now faces a murder allegation. He remains in custody as investigations continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

READ NEXT: ‘I wish I had lived my life right’: Former adult film actress breaks down over life regrets, expresses suicidal thoughts

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