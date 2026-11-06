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Kate Henshaw tackles power minister over outages as singer Spyro recounts shocking experience at electricity distribution office

Oghenovo Egodo-Michael
Oghenovo Egodo-Michael 15:58 - 06 November 2026
Kate Henshaw tackles power minister over outages as singer Spyro recounts shocking experience at electricity distribution office
Nigerian entertainers have expressed frustration over the persistent power outages across the country, with actress Kate Henshaw, singer Spyro and content creator Cute Abiola among those who have called out the authorities over the situation.
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  • Actress Kate Henshaw demands the names of Nigerians who asked the power minister to reduce electricity supply.

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  • Singer Spyro reveals what an EKDCTinubu member told him when he visited to complain about poor electricity supply.

  • Content creator, Cute Abiola appeals to President Tinubu over power outages as he struggles despite having solar power as an alternative.

In a post on her Instagram page, Henshaw confronted the Minister of Power over the poor electricity supply and questioned the government's explanation for the persistent outages.

“Come on, Mr Minister of Power. No light. There's no light. There's hardly been any electricity. You people bring it for maybe five minutes, and then it's gone.

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You were credited with a statement that, in September, some people were telling you that you should turn off the power because the things in their freezers were freezing. What's a freezer for? For cooling and watering down? It's like the lies you people tell,” she stated.

The actress demanded the names and phone numbers of those who allegedly contacted the minister to complain about excessive electricity supply and asked him to reduce it. She questioned why Nigerians still struggled with unreliable electricity in 2026.

Henshaw also criticised electricity distribution companies for issuing bills despite the poor supply. She questioned how billions and trillions of naira could go into the power sector without a corresponding improvement in electricity supply.

The actress recalled how the minister's predecessor increased electricity tariffs before leaving office, but Nigerians still struggled with power outages. She argued that although the current minister had not increased tariffs, the persistent lack of electricity remained unacceptable.

She further expressed frustration with the government's explanations and said she had deliberately stayed away from commenting on national issues throughout the year because of the emotional toll of the country's challenges.

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Henshaw questioned what officials were doing to address the situation and said Nigerians deserved better after years of enduring unreliable electricity. She also called on God to judge those responsible and joked that Nigerians deserved special treatment in heaven after the difficulties they had experienced in the country.

RELATED: Everything is crumbling - Kate Henshaw laments Nigeria’s state

Henshaw was not the only entertainer who expressed frustration over the situation. Singer Spyro also recounted a shocking experience at an electricity distribution company office after he visited to complain about poor supply.

The singer said he went to the EKDC office out of frustration to demand an explanation for the lack of electricity despite paying for Band A service. However, he was surprised to discover that the company's employees also struggled with poor electricity supply.

He stated, “I went to EKDC office out of frustration to find out why I pay for band A and yet zero electricity, and on getting there, I got moved by compassion as the workers were literally fanning themselves, no electricity and the lady who attended to me said, 'my neighbors shame me for working here yet I have no light'"

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The singer's account highlighted the extent of the problem, as even employees of the electricity distribution company appeared to experience the same unreliable supply as customers who visited to lodge complaints.

On his part, Cute Abiola also took to Instagram to express his frustration. In a video, the content creator appeared visibly uncomfortable as he sweated profusely and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to find a solution to the country's electricity problems.

He also revealed that his solar power alternative had failed to provide the relief he needed, adding to his frustration over the persistent outages.

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