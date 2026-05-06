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“Tell Iran to stop blowing ships” Rubio questions the usefulness of the UN

Rukayat Badmus
Rukayat Badmus 09:36 - 06 May 2026
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has questioned the usefulness of the United Nations, urging the global body to condemn Iran over attacks on commercial ships and mining operations in the Strait of Hormuz.
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  • Marco Rubio urged the UN to condemn Iran over ship attacks

  • Rubio accused Iran of bombing commercial vessels and laying sea mines

  • U.S. and Gulf allies proposed a UN resolution on the crisis

  • Tensions continue to rise in the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing conflict

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U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has strongly criticised the United Nations, questioning the relevance of the global body as tensions involving Iran continue to escalate in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking during a press briefing, Rubio described the ongoing situation as a major test of whether the UN can still function as a platform for peacefully resolving international conflicts.

U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio

According to Rubio, Iran has been “unlawfully, criminally and illegally” taking control of an international waterway, attacking commercial vessels and placing sea mines in strategic shipping routes used for global trade and oil transportation.

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He said:

“All we’re asking them to do is to condemn it, to call on Iran to stop blowing ships, to remove these mines, and to allow humanitarian relief to come through.”

Rubio insisted the United States is not asking countries to send troops into the region or join military attacks against Iran, but simply to support diplomatic pressure through the UN system.

The remarks come amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes linking the Persian Gulf to global markets. In recent weeks, commercial ships travelling through the area have reportedly faced attacks, threats, mining operations and restrictions linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and U.S.-led operations in the region. 

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The U.S. and several Gulf allies have since proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution demanding that Iran stop attacking ships, remove mines from the waterway and allow freedom of navigation in the strait. The proposal also seeks humanitarian access for stranded vessels and trapped aid supplies. 

Rubio questioned the usefulness of the UN if member states cannot unite to condemn attacks on civilian commercial vessels.

President of United Nations, Annalena Baerbock

He said:

“If the international community and hundreds of countries cannot rally behind that, then I don’t know what the utility of the UN system is.”

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The U.S. government has also launched what it calls “Project Freedom,” an operation aimed at helping commercial ships move safely through the Strait of Hormuz after thousands of sailors and crew members from multiple countries became stranded in the Gulf region amid the tensions. 

RELATED: ‘We will not comply’ — China openly rejects US sanctions on Iranian oil

Iran has repeatedly accused the United States of escalating tensions in the region, while Washington insists its actions are defensive and necessary to protect global shipping routes and humanitarian access.

The growing standoff has increased fears of wider instability in the Middle East, especially as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could affect global oil supply, fuel prices and international trade.

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