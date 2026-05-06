Texas jury delivers death sentence to child killer Tanner Horner in under 3 hours

A look inside the Wise County courtroom where a jury delivered the death penalty for the 2022 killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand, weighing the defense's plea for mercy against the prosecution's argument of a continuing threat.

A look inside the Wise County courtroom where a jury delivered the death penalty for the 2022 killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand, weighing the defense's plea for mercy against the prosecution's argument of a continuing threat.

A Texas jury sentences Tanner Horner to death after less than three hours of deliberation for the kidnapping and murder of Athena Strand, bringing a swift but emotional conclusion to the trial.

Tanner Horner was sentenced to death by a Texas jury after about two and a half hours of deliberation.

The case involved the kidnapping and murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand in 2022.

Jurors unanimously ruled he is a continuing threat to society and found no mitigating factors to spare his life.

The verdict triggers an automatic appeals process, as required in death penalty cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The courtroom didn’t take long to decide. In less than three hours, jurors in Wise County returned with the harshest sentence possible, death, for Tanner Horner in the 2022 killing of 7-year-old Athena Strand.

Horner stood there as it was read out. No visible reaction. No shift, no words. Just stillness.But behind him, in the gallery, it was the opposite. Quiet crying. Family members holding each other. The kind of grief that doesn’t go anywhere, even after a verdict.

BREAKING: After roughly two and a half hours of deliberations, a Texas jury sentenced child killer and kidnapper Tanner Horner to death on Tuesday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/HqwLqaBHZC — Court TV (@CourtTV) May 5, 2026

Athena’s parents, relatives, and supporters sat through it together. This wasn’t closure, not really, but for them, it sounded like justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A decision that came fast, but wasn’t simple

As the unanimous verdict of death is read in the Wise County courtroom, the stillness of the defendant is contrasted sharply by the quiet, tearful embrace of Athena Strand’s family in the gallery behind him

The jury had to answer two key questions. First: is Horner a continuing threat to society? Their answer, yes, unanimously.

Second: are there any mitigating circumstances that should spare him from death? Again, unanimous, no.

That combination sealed it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

By law, the case will now go through an automatic appeals process, something that happens in all death penalty cases.

“They feel like it’s justice… but they’re hurting”

Wise County District Attorney James Stainton, handling his first death penalty case, didn’t celebrate.

“It’s something that I don’t think any parent should ever have to go through,” he said.“They feel good about the verdict. They feel like it’s justice. I agree with them. But they’re hurting… you want to be excited, but obviously that has to do with the death of another human being.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

That tension, justice and grief sitting side by side, hung over everything.

A family’s words, raw and direct

After the sentence, Athena’s uncle, Elijah Strand, turned and spoke directly to Horner.

“You did not just take a life, you destroyed a family,” he said.“You will be judged… you are nothing. You are a footnote in Athena’s story. Her name will forever be celebrated and everyone will forget you.”

Other family members weren’t ready to speak publicly yet. And honestly, that silence said enough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Police open fire as students protest poor healthcare conditions in Cross River

Inside the courtroom: arguments from both sides

The prosecution painted Horner as dangerous, not just for what he did, but for what he could still do.

Stainton pointed to evidence, behavior, and what he described as a pattern of lies.“That is not someone who’s taking responsibility,” he said. “That is somebody who continues to lie, divert, and attempt to change the narrative.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He argued clearly: Horner should never have the chance to hurt anyone again.

The defense took a different path. They leaned into Horner’s background, diagnoses like fetal alcohol syndrome, ADHD, autism, and a childhood marked by instability, addiction around him, and trauma.

His attorney Susan Anderson told jurors his life had been chaotic from early on, and that the crime itself wasn’t planned.

“There was no premeditation,” she said. “It just kept snowballing in his mind.”

They asked for mercy. The jury didn’t give it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened to Athena

Back in November 2022, Horner was working as a contract delivery driver for FedEx when he arrived near Athena’s home.

He later told investigators he accidentally hit her with his vehicle. She survived that moment, but what followed was a series of decisions that ended with her death.

Athena was reported missing, triggering a massive search and an Amber Alert. After days of searching, she was found dead not far from home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The “Athena Alert”

In response, lawmakers created what’s now known as the “Athena Alert”, a modified version of the Amber Alert system.