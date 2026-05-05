Sundry Markets Limited hosts MSME Fair – Retail Ready 1.0, empowering Nigerian entrepreneurs with funding and industry insights

Sundry Markets Limited successfully hosted the Sundry Markets MSME Fair – Retail Ready 1.0 on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, bringing together key stakeholders across Nigeria’s business ecosystem to support and empower micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating within the retail value chain.

The one-day fair served as a collaborative platform designed to prepare MSMEs for sustainable growth, improved market access, and long-term resilience in Nigeria’s challenging economic landscape.

The event featured participation from prominent institutions and industry leaders, including the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Bank of Industry (BOI), Access Bank, National Revenue Services (NRS), Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), NAFDAC Marketsquare, and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Through keynote sessions and panel discussions, representatives from these organisations shared practical insights on funding opportunities, regulatory compliance, quality assurance, distribution readiness, and strategies for scaling retail-focused businesses despite macroeconomic challenges. Speakers also highlighted lessons from their own business journeys, offering real-world perspectives on how Nigerian enterprises can thrive amidst volatility.

A major highlight of the event was the Retail Ready Pitch Competition, which showcased innovative and high-potential MSMEs. Following a rigorous evaluation process, three outstanding businesses emerged as winners and received business grants sponsored by Sundry Markets Limited:

Zelden Foods Limited received a ₦5 million business grant

Tahila Foods and Beverages Limited received a ₦3 million business grant

Delectable Naturals received a ₦2 million business grant

Three outstanding businesses won grants sponsored by Sundry Markets Limited

The grants are aimed at supporting business expansion, improving production capacity, and accelerating the winners’ readiness for retail distribution across modern trade channels.

Speaking on the initiative, the Head of Marketing, Mr. Emmanuel Patrick Isangediok, reaffirmed the company's commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s MSME ecosystem by providing not only market access but also capacity-building opportunities and direct financial support.

The Retail Ready 1.0 fair marks the beginning of an ongoing initiative by Sundry Markets Limited to foster sustainable growth among local manufacturers, food processors, and emerging brands while contributing to the development of a resilient retail supply chain across Nigeria.

Sundry Markets Limited extends its appreciation to all partners, speakers, participants, and entrepreneurs who contributed to the event's success and looks forward to future editions of the Retail Ready platform.

About Sundry Markets Limited

Sundry Markets Limited is the owner of Marketsquare, Nigeria’s largest modern grocery retailer, renowned for its customer-centric approach and commitment to quality and affordability. Beyond retail, the company actively engages in initiatives that promote social welfare and sustainable development. Marketsquare currently operates 40 stores across 15 states in Nigeria.