Your network provider now owes you money! Here is how the new NCC automatic airtime payout works.

Your network provider now owes you money! Here is how the new NCC automatic airtime payout works.

NCC compensation: How to get paid by MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile for poor network

NCC begins airtime compensation rollout for MTN, Airtel, Glo & 9mobile users. Here’s how to get automatic payouts for bad network service in Nigeria for 2026.

You may now get paid for poor network as MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile begins airtime compensation rollout

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SUMMARY

The NCC has mandated that MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile must automatically detect network failures in your area (LGA) and credit your balance with airtime restitution.

The compensation airtime is "clean" credit. Unlike promotional bonuses, this airtime has no expiry date and can be used for any service, including data bundles, international calls, or USSD sessions.

You qualify if you were in an affected LGA and performed at least one "billed activity" (call, text, or data use) during the outage.

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Your network provider now owes you money! Here is how the new NCC automatic airtime payout works.

Nigeria’s telecom users may finally see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Following a recent order reported by Pulse Nigeria, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has officially begun rolling out its Consumer Compensation Framework.

Effective April 2026, mobile network operators (MNOs), including MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile, are now required to automatically compensate subscribers for service failures that fall below regulatory standards.

Instead of telcos paying heavy fines to the government, you get the airtime instead. The system is currently backdating payouts to cover service failures recorded since November 2025.

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What the new NCC policy means for you

How to get paid by MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile for poor network

Under the new framework, if you are affected by verified network disruptions, such as dropped calls, failed SMS, or prolonged data outages, you will receive automatic airtime or data compensation.

The most important part is that it is automatic. You don’t need to call 180 or visit a service centre to beg for a refund.

Telcos are now required to use their own tracking systems to identify where the network is failing.

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If you are in a Local Government Area (LGA) where service was substandard, the operator must credit your line.

How to know if you are eligible for a payout

How to get paid by MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile for poor network

According to the NCC guidelines, not every 2-minute glitch qualifies. To get your "sorry airtime", you generally need to meet these three conditions:

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Be in the "Red Zone": You must be located in an LGA where network quality officially dropped below the NCC’s standard.

Be an Active User: You must have performed at least one "billed activity" (a call, an SMS, or used data) during the period of the failure.

Wait for the SMS: Once the compensation is processed, you will receive a text message from your provider explaining how much was credited and why.

Can I use the compensation airtime for anything?

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Yes. The NCC has strictly warned operators that this compensation cannot have an expiry date. You can use it just like regular airtime to:

Make local and international calls.

Buy data bundles.

Access USSD services and bank codes.

Why is the NCC doing this now?

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Network outages have been a major headache recently. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Nigeria recorded over 570 major outages due to fibre cuts and vandalism.

By forcing telcos to pay subscribers directly for every hour of downtime, the NCC is making "poor service" very expensive for the companies, forcing them to fix infrastructure faster.

What about expired data bundles?

The NCC is also working with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to resolve lingering issues around suspended or unutilised data balances. This rollout is part of a broader push to ensure Nigerians finally get value for their money.

What to watch next

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A woman at a cafe, smiling and laughing while looking at her phone and drinking a dark soda through a straw.

As the rollout begins this week, subscribers should monitor:

Your Balance: Check for unexpected credits labelled "Regulatory Compensation".

SMS Alerts: Don't ignore messages from your provider; they may contain payout details.

Service Trends: Watch if your local network quality improves now that telcos are paying for failures.

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