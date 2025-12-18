The announcement was made via Netflix Tudum, the company’s official newsroom, confirming that the new title will be released in 2026 and will be available through Netflix Games.

Netflix has announced plans to launch an official FIFA football game ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 , marking a major collaboration between the streaming platform and world football’s governing body. The announcement was made via Netflix Tudum, the company’s official newsroom, confirming that the new title will be released in 2026 and will be available through Netflix Games. The game is being positioned as a football simulation experience timed to coincide with the world's biggest sporting event.

Netflix Announces Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Game

According to Netflix, the upcoming release will be an officially licensed FIFA game, developed in partnership with FIFA and designed specifically for Netflix’s growing games catalogue. While full gameplay details are yet to be revealed, the company confirmed that the title will arrive in time for the FIFA Men’s World Cup 2026, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

This announcement signals FIFA’s return to the football gaming space under a new partnership, following the end of its long-running association with EA Sports . The Netflix title will carry official FIFA branding and will be released as part of Netflix’s broader push into interactive entertainment.

Netflix stated that the game will be available to subscribers through Netflix Games, the company’s in-app gaming platform. As with other Netflix Games titles, the FIFA World Cup game will not require a separate purchase beyond an active Netflix subscription.

The streaming company described the project as a football simulation game designed to be accessible to a wide audience, aligning with Netflix Games’ existing mobile-focused catalogue. Netflix has been steadily expanding its games library, adding titles across genres including sports, puzzles, action and narrative-driven experiences.

In its announcement, Netflix highlighted the scale of the FIFA Men’s World Cup as a key part of the release timing. The 2026 tournament will be the first to feature 48 teams, making it the largest World Cup in history. The expanded format is expected to attract record global audiences, both on and off the pitch. Netflix did not provide a specific release date, gameplay footage or full feature list for the FIFA game. However, the company confirmed that more information, including additional details about the game’s mechanics and launch schedule, will be shared closer to 2026.

FIFA also acknowledged the partnership, describing the collaboration as part of its wider digital strategy ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The football body has been exploring new ways to reach younger and global audiences beyond traditional broadcast and gaming platforms. The move further strengthens Netflix’s ambitions in interactive content. In recent years, the company has invested heavily in games as a way to expand engagement beyond films and series. Netflix Games currently offers dozens of titles accessible through its mobile app, with no adverts or in-app purchases.

By tying the release of an official FIFA World Cup game to its subscription service, Netflix is aiming to bring football fans directly into its ecosystem during one of sport's most-watched events. The company has increasingly leaned on well-known franchises and global events to build awareness around its games offering.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place between June and July 2026, with matches spread across 16 host cities in North America. It will be the first World Cup jointly hosted by three countries and is expected to break attendance and viewership records.

