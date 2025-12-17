US Imposes Partial Travel Restrictions on Nigerians, Cites Security and Visa Overstay Concerns

The new policy, which takes effect in January 2026, affects business, tourist, student and exchange visas, citing security challenges and high visa overstay rates.

The United States government has announced a partial travel ban on Nigerian passport holders, suspending entry for several major visa categories and significantly tightening travel and immigration processes for Nigerians seeking to enter the US.

The restrictions were announced on 16 December 2025 in a proclamation issued by the White House, which places Nigeria among a group of countries facing enhanced entry limitations. The new policy will take effect from 1 January 2026 and has already sparked concern among travellers, students, business operators and diplomatic circles.

What the Ban Entails

Under the proclamation, Nigerian nationals will be barred from entering the United States as immigrants or on a range of non-immigrant visas, including:

B-1 (business)

B-2 (tourism)

B-1/B-2 (combined business and tourism)

F (academic studies)

M (vocational and non-academic studies)

J (exchange visitor programmes)

The White House also stated that consular officers in Nigeria have been instructed to reduce the validity of other non-immigrant visas issued to Nigerian nationals, to the extent permitted by law.

US wants to treat visa applicants from other countries the same way those countries treat Americans. [Stock Photo/Getty Images]

Why Nigeria Was Included

According to the proclamation, the United States government justified the move on the grounds of national security concerns and challenges in vetting applicants.

The US cited the presence of radical Islamist militant groups, including Boko Haram and Islamic State affiliates, in parts of northern Nigeria, which it said complicates the screening and vetting processes for potential entrants. The proclamation also referenced data on visa overstays by Nigerian nationals as part of the rationale for the policy shift.

For instance, the order noted Nigeria’s B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate at 5.56 per cent and an F, M and J visa overstay rate of 11.90 per cent, figures the US claims underscore the challenges of ensuring compliance with immigration regulations.

The policy asserts that these conditions “create substantial screening and vetting difficulties,” and therefore “unrestricted entry” of nationals from Nigeria and other listed countries could be “detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

Other Countries Affected

Nigeria’s inclusion is part of a broader expansion of US travel restrictions. The proclamation also placed 14 other nations under similar partial restrictions, including Angola, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia and Zimbabwe, among others.

Furthermore, several countries – including Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Syria and Sudan – were already subjected to full travel bans under the same policy framework due to similar or more severe concerns cited by the US.

Exemptions and Exceptions

Despite the sweeping nature of the travel restrictions, the proclamation includes several important exemptions. These include:

Lawful permanent residents (green card holders)



Certain diplomatic and official visa holders



Athletes participating in major events



Specific special immigrant visas

These exemptions mean that not every Nigerian with ties to the United States will be affected, but the restrictions mark a major shift, particularly for prospective students, professionals and tourists.

Broader US Visa Policy Shifts

The latest travel restrictions are part of a broader trend in US immigration policy that has seen successive expansions of travel bans and security-linked entry restrictions over the past year.

In June 2025, the US had already imposed entry restrictions on a number of countries under national security and overstay concerns, though Nigeria was not initially included in that earlier round. This latest proclamation represents a further escalation of those policies.

Analysts note that visa policy is being used as a diplomatic tool to encourage foreign governments to improve data sharing, identity management systems and cooperation on security screening. However, critics argue that such measures often penalise ordinary citizens rather than addressing core governance or security issues.

What Happens Next

The new measures will come into effect on 1 January 2026, and apply only to foreign nationals outside the United States who do not already hold a valid visa on that date.

Prospective travellers are urged to seek updated guidance from the US Embassy in Abuja, the US Consulate in Lagos, or through official State Department channels.