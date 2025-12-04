Natasha Akpoti, Hilda Baci, Adult Star Among Most Googled People in Nigeria

Google has unveiled the most Googled personalities in Nigeria in 2025, and the list shows the various subject matters that caught the interest of Nigerians this year.

From politicians engrossed in controversies, football transfer, high-profile weddings, and Guinness World Record moments, different personalities dominated headlines in 2025 and made Nigerians turn to Google in search of context.



This list reflects how the attention of Nigerians was captivated by different people and subjects rather than a singular focus on the world of celebrity gossip and controversies.



Let’s take a look at the personalities who shape the list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

2025 Was A Political Tug of War

This year, Nigerians watched as the lines got more divided among the political class. The biggest political chaos unfolded between Senator Natasha Akpoti, who represented the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District, and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she accused of bullying and sexual harassment.

The heavy allegations made national headlines with Senator Akpoti standing resolutely in her fight against Nigeria’s NO. 3 citizens. Her subsequent suspension from the Senate led her to embark on a massive global media tour to draw attention to what many regarded a gender-influenced persecution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara [X-@SimFubaraKSC]

Another political controversy that rocked Nigeria in 2025 is the interminable dispute between the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and his predecessor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of FCT. The bone of contention between them was mostly unclear, although both parties have admitted it’s tied to the control of the political machinery of the state.



The political feud degenerated to the point where President Tinubu seemingly sided with Wike by declaring a 6-month State of Emergency in Rivers state in a polarising decision that reflected the lengths political actors would go to retain power.

Celebrity Weddings

2025 was a year of celebrity weddings as Afrobeats superstars Davido and Mr Eazi both tied the knot with their famous spouses.



Mr Eazi’s wedding invariably played a part in his appearance of the most googled personalities in Nigeria in 2025, as his lavish wedding to Temi Otedola made headlines.

Breathtaking photos from Temi Otedola, Mr. Eazi’s weddings across 3 countries

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another famous Nigerian who walked the aisle is Priscilla Ojo, who exchanged vows with Juma Juxx, her Tanzanian musician partner.



Their marriage, which attracted high-profile celebrities, including the movie star friends of her mother, Iyabo Ojo, made headlines and attracted attention from Nigerians who took to Google to know more about her.

Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux [Instagram/@priscillaojo]

Celebrity Headlines Makers

There was no shortage of celebrity headline moments in 2025. From record breakers, filmmakers, and news-making pregnancies, Nigerians took to Google to keep up with the trendy topics.



Celebrity Chef Hilda Baci secured her second Guinness World Record by cooking the biggest pot of jollof rice. Filmmaker Kemi Adetiba captivated Nigerians with the release of her series ‘To Kill A Monkey’, which trended on social media.

Two Records, Two Plaques: Hilda Baci Makes History Again

Advertisement

Advertisement

Activist and Social Commentator Very Dark Man (VDM) was always in the news for his advocacy and weighing in on diverse subjects. His arrest and detention by the EFCC also made headlines. Actress Chika Ike had her moment in the news following the viral rumours that the father of her child is billionaire Senator Ned Nwoko.

The Public's Curiosity

A name on the list of most googled people in Nigeria of 2025 is Ajibola Elizabeth, an adult film star who trended on the social media platform X after she was reported to have become a born-again Christian.



The clip appears to have generated enough curiosity from Nigerians who took to Google to conduct some research on her.

Top 10 Most Googled People in Nigerian in 2025

Natasha Akpoti Eberechi Eze Siminalayi Fubara Chika Ike Mr Eazi Kemi Adetiba Ajibola Elizabeth Hilda Baci VDM Priscilla Ojo