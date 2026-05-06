“No light, no campaign” — Delta women protest months of blackout, warn politicians to stay away

Women and youths in Delta State staged protests over prolonged electricity outages, warning politicians not to campaign in their communities until power supply is restored.

Women and youths protested prolonged blackout in Delta State

Protesters warned politicians: “No light, no campaign”

Residents say some communities have spent six months without electricity

Demonstrators complained of hardship and worsening living conditions

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Women in parts of Delta State have staged protests over prolonged electricity outages, warning politicians not to campaign in their communities unless stable power supply is restored.

The demonstration, which has gained traction online under the slogan “No light, no campaign,” reportedly took place in communities across the Ndokwa and Isoko areas of the state, where residents say they have endured months of blackout and worsening hardship.

Videos circulating on social media showed groups of women marching through major roads carrying placards and chanting slogans such as:

“No light, no vote”“We are tired of darkness”“No light, no campaign”

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WATCH: Delta Community Women Protest Blackout, Warn Politicians 'No Light, No Campaign' pic.twitter.com/8uXNSGL4ho — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 6, 2026

Some protesters were also seen blocking roads while demanding immediate government intervention to restore electricity to the affected communities.

One of the women who spoke during the protest lamented the condition residents have been forced to live in due to the prolonged blackout.

She said:

“Hungry dey beat us. For the past six months, we haven’t seen light. We’ve been sleeping in darkness.”

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The protesters accused political leaders of neglecting their communities despite repeated promises to improve electricity supply and infrastructure over the years.

According to residents, the blackout has severely affected businesses, schools, healthcare services and household activities, making life increasingly difficult for families already struggling with the rising cost of living.

Several women involved in the protest insisted that politicians should not return to seek votes in their communities until electricity is restored.

In another viral clip from the protest, demonstrators could be heard chanting:

“We no need rice again, we need light.”

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The statement appeared to reference growing frustration among residents who say temporary handouts and political promises are no substitute for basic infrastructure and stable electricity.

Many of the affected communities are located in oil-producing parts of Delta State, with residents arguing that despite contributing significantly to Nigeria’s oil wealth, they continue to suffer poor infrastructure and inadequate public services.

Business owners in the affected areas also complained about the financial burden of relying on generators for daily operations, saying the rising cost of fuel has made survival increasingly difficult.

The protest has since generated conversations online about electricity challenges in the Niger Delta region and broader concerns over living conditions in many Nigerian communities.

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As of the time of reporting, there had been no detailed official response from the relevant electricity authorities or government officials regarding the blackout and demands raised by the protesters.