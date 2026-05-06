Big Brother Naija returns for Season 11, auditions set for coming weeks

Big Brother Naija confirms Season 11 auditions are coming soon, sparking excitement as fans await details for the new season.

Big Brother Naija has teased the return of Season 11, confirming auditions will open soon.

Organisers have not released dates or details, but past timelines suggest a May audition window.

The announcement has sparked excitement online as fans anticipate the new season.

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The organisers of Big Brother Naija have officially signalled the return of Nigeria's most-watched reality television show, releasing a teaser on Tuesday that confirmed auditions for its 11th season are imminent.

The short clip, posted on the show's official X account on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, confirmed that audition plans for the upcoming season will begin soon.

The Big Brother Naija house remains central to the show’s format and appeal

The accompanying caption read: "Biggie is calling. Are you ready to answer?" A follow-up message left little room for ambiguity: "It's back. Auditions coming soon!" The post generated swift and widespread reaction online, with fans expressing anticipation.

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No audition dates, venues, or eligibility requirements have been announced. The organisers have not disclosed a theme, premiere date, or prize structure for the new season. What Tuesday's post confirmed is that the process has begun.

Analysts tracking the show's production cycle note that the last four consecutive seasons all premiered in the final week of July. Auditions for Season 10 opened online in early May 2025 and closed within approximately five days, suggesting Season 11 could follow a comparable timeline.

If that pattern holds, prospective housemates may have a narrow window to submit entries once the official process opens.

Auditions for Big Brother Naija typically attract thousands of applicants across Nigeria.

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The announcement follows the conclusion of Season 10, which premiered on July 26, 2025. That edition featured 29 housemates, the largest cast in the show's history, competing for a grand prize of ₦150 million.

The season introduced a revised Head of House format in which Sunday night games determined initial leadership, with a follow-up Monday challenge capable of overturning the outcome and automatic eviction nominations handed to last-place finishers.

The last season introduced a revised Head of House format

Imisi Ayanwale won the season with 42.8 per cent of the public vote, defeating nine fellow finalists in a finale that was itself shaped by the mid-season disqualification of housemate Faith.

Her victory places her alongside a list of past winners that includes Mercy Eke, Laycon, Whitemoney, Phyna, and Ilebaye, several of whom have gone on to build entertainment careers, brand partnerships, and public profiles that have extended well beyond their time in the house.

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Imisi defied the odds to emerge as winner of BBNaija Season 10

The show, which broadcasts on MultiChoice's DStv and GOtv platforms, remains one of Nigeria's highest-engagement entertainment properties, sustaining annual viewership and social media conversation that few local productions can match.