As cyberattacks hit record levels, Nigeria races to bridge the gap between its $18 billion digital economy and its national security infrastructure.

As cyberattacks hit record levels, Nigeria races to bridge the gap between its $18 billion digital economy and its national security infrastructure.

Nigeria records over 4,000 cyberattacks weekly: how to protect your devices and online data

Nigeria now records over 4,000 cyberattacks weekly, according to the NDPC, with billions lost annually as experts warn that weak infrastructure, foreign data dependence, and rising cybercrime threaten the country’s fast-growing digital economy.

Nigeria experiences over 4,000 cyberattacks every week, causing about ₦12 billion in losses in 2024.

The country is heavily targeted in Africa, accounting for about 45% of reported cybercrime incidents.

Around 90% of Nigeria’s data is hosted abroad, raising concerns about security, control, and economic loss.

Stronger regulation, better infrastructure, and user awareness are urgently needed to reduce risks.

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Nigeria’s digital space is expanding fast, but so are cyber threats, and the gap between growth and security is becoming harder to ignore.

Fresh data presented by the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) at the IoT West Africa Conference 2026 shows that the country now records over 4,000 cyberattacks every week. In 2024 alone, these attacks reportedly caused financial losses of about ₦12 billion.

It’s a worrying trend in a country where almost everything is now digital, from banking and shopping to school payments and government services.

Nigeria’s growing digital exposure

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Nigeria has become a primary target for cybercriminals, necessitating a massive upgrade in both private and public cybersecurity defenses.

According to NDPC chief executive Vincent Olatunji, Nigeria’s digital economy is expanding quickly but still carries major security gaps.

He noted that while the global digital economy is expected to hit about $28 trillion by 2026, Nigeria’s own sector, estimated at about $18.3 billion and contributing nearly 20% to GDP, is producing huge volumes of sensitive data every day.

READ ALSO: Nigeria will let Dangote and other marketers determine fuel cost as price surges to #1,500 per litre.

NDPC Chief Vincent Olatunji highlights the critical need for Nigeria to host its sensitive data domestically to ensure national security and economic control.

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“Data is no longer just an asset; it has become critical infrastructure,” he said, warning that systems protecting it must grow at the same pace.

Cyberattacks happening constantly

Nigeria is now considered one of Africa’s most targeted cybercrime environments, accounting for roughly 45% of reported incidents on the continent.

Attacks include phishing, ransomware, identity theft, business email compromise, and DDoS attacks targeting banks, telecoms, and government platforms.

“Cyberattacks are now occurring every 39 seconds globally,” Olatunji warned. “No economy that depends on digital infrastructure can afford to ignore this reality.”

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Heavy reliance on foreign data storage

A major concern is where Nigeria’s data is stored.

About 90% of national data is hosted outside Africa, leading to an estimated $850 million annual spend on foreign cloud infrastructure. Experts say this raises issues around control, security, and national data ownership.

“Data sovereignty is not optional. It determines who controls national information, who profits from it, and how secure citizens are in the digital space,” Olatunji added.

Infrastructure still catching up

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Nigeria is expanding its data center footprint to support the growing digital economy, aiming to double its megawatt capacity by 2030.

Nigeria currently has around 26 data centres with a combined capacity of 136.7 megawatts, projected to rise to 279.4 megawatts by 2030.

Operators include Africa Data Centres, Rack Centre, MDXi (Equinix), and MTN Nxtra. But regulators say this is still not enough for growing technologies like AI, cloud computing, and IoT systems.

Under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023 and GAID 2025 framework, stricter rules now apply, including breach reporting within 72 hours and mandatory audits for data handlers.

“Regulation is necessary, not optional”

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Cybersecurity expert Peter Obadare says Nigeria’s rapid digital adoption is also increasing exposure to attacks.

“When we talk about regulation, innovators think it is too much. But in cybersecurity, regulation is not excessive, it is necessary,” he said.

He added that many breaches happen not because hackers are too advanced, but because systems are poorly secured or poorly designed.

What Nigerians can do to protect their data

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Beyond government policy, cybersecurity experts urge Nigerians to adopt simple habits like using 2FA and strong, unique passwords to stay safe online.

While regulators and companies work on infrastructure, individuals also have a big role to play. A lot of attacks actually start with simple human mistakes, not complex hacking.

Here are practical steps Nigerians can take:

Use strong, unique passwords : Avoid using the same password across banking apps, email, and social media. A password manager can help if it’s too much to track manually.

Turn on two-factor authentication (2FA): This adds an extra layer of security, especially for email, banking apps, and social platforms. Even if someone gets your password, they still can’t easily log in.

Be careful with suspicious links and messages : Most phishing attacks come through SMS, WhatsApp, or email pretending to be banks, delivery services, or government agencies. If it looks urgent or “too good to be true,” it probably is.

Keep apps and devices updated : Updates often include security fixes that block known vulnerabilities. Ignoring them leaves devices exposed.

Avoid public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions : Free Wi-Fi in public places can be unsafe for banking or logging into important accounts.

Limit personal information online: The more details shared publicly on social media, the easier it is for scammers to guess passwords or craft targeted scams.

Nigeria’s digital growth is not slowing down, but neither are cyber threats. Experts say the balance now depends on stronger systems, smarter regulation, and more informed users.

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