Burna Boy extends his record as the most certified Nigerian artist in France

Burna Boy extends his record as the most certified Nigerian artist in France

Burna Boy extends landmark record as the most certified Nigerian artist in France

The Nigerian megastar continues to enjoy global success that reinforces his status as one of Africa's foremost musical exports.

Burna Boy extends his record as the most certified Nigerian artist in France as his collaboration with Shakira, 'Dai Dai', secures a Gold certification.

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The Grammy winner now has 17 certifications in the country where he has enjoyed huge commercial success.

'Dai Dai' is the official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and it has enjoyed huge global success.

In another giant stride, Burna Boy has extended his record as the most certified Nigerian musician in France after his hit collaboration with Shakira, 'Dai Dai', scored a gold certification in the country.

'Dai Dai' is the official anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The upbeat single, which combines Spanish and English, has enjoyed huge commercial success, reaching the summit of global streaming charts.

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The pair performed the song at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Mexico and have also been announced to perform at the final match, which will feature a 30 minutes long half time show.

With his latest global hit, Burna Boy is solidifying his status as a commercial juggernaut in France, where his music has enjoyed huge success. The Port Harcourt-born Afro-fusion star has now secured 17 plaques, which is a record for any Nigerian artist in the European country.

Burna Boy performing 'Dai Dai' with Shakira at the World Cup event

The Grammy winner has secured 6 diamond plaques in France courtesy of his smash hit records 'Gbona,' 'On The Low,' and 'Last Last'. 'Location,' his collaboration with British-Nigerian rapper Dave; 'Jerusalema' with South African pair Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode; and 'Be Honest' with British singer Jorja Smith have also earned diamond plaques.

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He has secured 4 platinum plaques for the career-defining hit 'YE' and his 2023 smash hit single 'City Boys'. His part in Dadju's hit 'Donne-moi L'accord' and Coldplay's 'We Pray' also earned him platinum plaques.

The Grammy winner has secured Gold certifications for his songs 'Collateral Damage,' 'Alone,' For My Hand' featuring Ed Sheeran, 'It's Plenty,' 'Kampé II,' and most recently 'Dai Dai'.

🚨 Burna Boy extends his record as the Nigerian artist with the most CERTIFIED songs in France 🇫🇷 (17):



#1. Jerusalema - 💎

#2. On The Low - 💎

#3. Be Honest - 💎

#4. Last Last - 💎

#5. Location - 💎

#6. Gbona - 💎

#7. Ye - 💿

#8. Donne-moi L'accord - 💿

#9. City Boys - 💿

#10.… pic.twitter.com/PS28eiYgfZ — THE DEBUT HUB (@thedebuthub) July 13, 2026

Burna Boy's success in France is a testament to his fame in the country, where he has collaborated with some of its biggest stars, including Dadju and Stromae. He also made history in France by becoming the first Nigerian artist to sell out the 80,000-capacity Stade De France.

Although Burna Boy is yet to release a new single in 2026, he has dazzled fans with his showmanship across iconic stages, with the latest being at the Afro Nation Festival Portugal.

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