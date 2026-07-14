50-year-old gives birth to four babies after scans showed twins, then triplets
Olushola Olonode welcomed quadruplets (two boys and two girls) just weeks before turning 50.
Doctors reportedly gave conflicting scan results, first seeing twins, then triplets, before later saying they could see four babies.
She said she stopped going for more scans after the baby count kept increasing.
The woman shared the testimony during a thanksgiving service at RCCG Solid Rock Parish, Ojodu Berger, Lagos, thanking God for a safe delivery.
A Nigerian woman, Olushola Olonode, has shared the incredible story of how she welcomed quadruplets after different ultrasound scans kept giving different results about the number of babies she was carrying.
Speaking during a thanksgiving service at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Solid Rock Parish, Ojodu Berger, Lagos, Olonode said every hospital visit seemed to come with a new baby count.
A video of her testimony was later shared by the church on YouTube.
Introducing herself to the congregation, she said:
"My name is Olushola Olonode. I used to be Olushola Adeniji for 48 years."
She explained that she got married on December 12, 2023, after waiting many years and was determined not to experience another long wait before becoming a mother.
READ ALSO: 18,000 Nigerians to get free training and business tools as FG begins new empowerment programme — see the full list of courses
"I will never forget all the services we used to have here. I'll make sure I'll come, I'll attend."
She added: "So, I got married, and before then I've always said it. Since I've waited this way, I don't want to wait twice."
"Let me do all the waiting together. I've waited for a husband, I don't want to wait for children."
According to her, she became pregnant the following year and went for her first scan. The doctor, whom she identified as Ibrahim, told her he could see twins.
"I think I can see twins."
Even with that news, she said she was simply grateful. "Even if it is one, they will stop calling me Mummy Shola."
But things became more surprising during another scan with a different doctor.
"He said, I think I'm seeing three. I said, no. Dr Ibrahim told me he saw two."
The doctor insisted: "Well, what I'm seeing is three."
At another appointment, the same doctor reviewed the scan again and had yet another update.
"He said, how many did I tell you I saw? I said, you said three."
READ ALSO: The inspiring story of Nehemiah Danjuma, the deaf Lawyer from the Kaduna called to the Bar
Around that period, Olonode said she had experienced bleeding and feared she might have lost one or two of the babies.
Instead, the doctor had even bigger news.
"He said, how many did I tell you I saw? I said, you said three. He said, I think I'm seeing four."
She admitted the changing scan reports became too much for her.
"I said four? So, I told my husband, I said, I'm not coming back."
"Maybe I'll not see five. I'm serious. The first time, twins. The second time, three. The fourth time, so I refused to go back."
Eventually, on March 6, 2026, she delivered four healthy babies, two boys and two girls.
"To the glory of God, on 6th of March, 2026, I gave birth to two boys and two girls."
She also revealed that the babies arrived just three weeks before she turned 50.
"The truth of the testimony is that I had them three weeks to my 50th."
She celebrated her 50th birthday on March 31, 2026.
Olonode also shared her family's reaction to the news. She said her husband called her aunt, whose family already has several sets of twins.
Initially, her aunt hoped the babies would be triplets.
"She said, I don't want twins again. I want three."
But when her husband told her there were actually four babies, the excitement grew even more.
"He said, four? Oh, they're here. They're at the back there."
Ending her testimony, the new mum expressed gratitude for surviving the pregnancy and delivery.
"I want to thank God for sparing my life. The living was not brought out of the dead. And the dead was not brought out of the living."
Pregnancies involving quadruplets are considered rare and are generally classified as high-risk, often requiring close medical monitoring throughout pregnancy because of the increased risks for both the mother and the babies.