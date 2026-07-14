The Federal Government’s massive new vocational program will equip over 18,000 unemployed Nigerians with certified skills and direct starter packs

The Federal Government’s massive new vocational program will equip over 18,000 unemployed Nigerians with certified skills and direct starter packs

18,000 Nigerians to get free training and business tools as FG begins new empowerment programme — see the full list of courses

The Federal Government has kicked off a nationwide skills acquisition programme for over 18,000 unemployed Nigerians and artisans, with free training, entrepreneurship classes and starter packs across all 36 states and the FCT.

FG has started vocational skills training for over 18,000 unemployed Nigerians and artisans across all 36 states and the FCT.

Participants will learn one of 14 vocational trades, receive entrepreneurship training and get starter packs after completion.

Government says the programme is aimed at reducing poverty by helping beneficiaries become self-employed.

All starter packs will be digitally tracked to discourage beneficiaries from selling the equipment.

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The Federal Government has officially flagged off a nationwide vocational skills training programme for more than 18,000 unemployed Nigerians and artisans, in what it says is another push to tackle unemployment and poverty.

The training begins on Tuesday and will take place at 229 accredited centres spread across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The programme is being implemented by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Speaking during the launch in Abuja on Monday, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, said the initiative fits into President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to help vulnerable Nigerians become financially independent instead of depending on government support.

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Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro

"One of the key reasons why we are doing this flag-off is to ensure that over 18,000 Nigerians are empowered through skill acquisition so that they can get into that pathway from vulnerability to self-sustainability," the minister said.

According to him, this isn't for complete beginners. He explained that beneficiaries already have some basic vocational knowledge but need additional training and the right tools to become more productive and start earning.

"The beneficiaries are people who have acquired some sort of soft skills already. They will be up-skilled and then given tools so that they can begin to trade with them," Doro said.

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The training will run for two weeks and won't stop at practical lessons alone. Participants will also receive entrepreneurship training covering business management, financial literacy, digital literacy, customer relations and how to sustain a business.

At the end of the programme, successful participants will receive trade-specific starter packs to help them begin work immediately.

NSIPA's National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, Badamasi Lawal, said participants will be trained in 14 different vocational trades, including:

Fashion design

Agriculture

Automobile technology

Electrical installation

Plumbing

Welding

Carpentry

Baking and confectionery

Catering

Masonry

Hospitality

Jewellery making

Grinding machine operations

Vulcanising

Lawal added: "Successful participants will receive trade-specific starter packs to facilitate immediate business start-up."

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Trainees in automobile technology, electrical installations, welding, and plumbing are receiving professional instruction across 229 accredited hubs.

He explained that beneficiaries were selected through a process involving the National Assembly, state governments, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth and women groups, community associations and organisations representing persons with disabilities.

Priority, he said, was given to unemployed youths, women and other economically vulnerable Nigerians who can build sustainable livelihoods after the training.

Interestingly, the programme is also helping government solve another problem.

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According to Lawal, thousands of vocational starter packs had been sitting unused in government warehouses for years because of administrative delays. Over time, many of the equipment began deteriorating while warehouse costs continued to rise.

"Rather than allowing these public assets to depreciate, the Federal Government approved their refurbishment, deployment and distribution to qualified beneficiaries after practical skills training," he said.

To prevent abuse, beneficiaries have also been warned not to sell the equipment after receiving them.

Lawal said every starter pack distributed under the programme will be digitally tracked, allowing government to monitor both the tools and their beneficiaries after the training.