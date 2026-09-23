Spiritualist Angela Nwosu leaves husbands dreaming after gifting her man a 2026 Cadillac Escalade on his birthday
Angela Nwosu surprised her husband, Austin Nnaemeka, with a 2026 Cadillac Escalade for his birthday.
A viral video captured his emotional reaction after seeing the luxury SUV.
The grand gesture sparked praise, admiration and humorous reactions across social media.
Angela Nwosu is an actress, influencer and self-proclaimed Digital Ogbanje who married Austin in 2019.
If you've been asking "God when?" after seeing couples online, this latest birthday surprise from spiritualist Angela Nwosu might just add to your list.
The self-acclaimed Digital Ogbanje has gone viral after surprising her husband, Austin Nnaemeka, with a brand-new 2026 Cadillac Escalade as his birthday gift.
A video making the rounds on social media captured the emotional moment the luxury SUV was unveiled. Austin looked completely stunned as he walked towards the vehicle, struggling to hide his excitement after realising the expensive gift was actually for him.
Spiritualist Angela Nwosu gifts her husband a 2026 Cadillac Escalade for his birthday pic.twitter.com/WuOWO3e4Lo— YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) September 23, 2026
The heartwarming moment has since generated plenty of reactions online, with many praising Angela for going all out to celebrate her husband. Others couldn't help but joke that they also deserve a partner who gifts luxury cars instead of birthday cakes and perfumes.
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The Cadillac Escalade is one of the world's most luxurious full-size SUVs and is known for its premium features, powerful performance and eye-watering price tag, making it one of the biggest birthday gifts seen from a Nigerian celebrity couple this year.
Who is Angela Nwosu?
Angela Nwosu is a Nigerian actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist and social media personality who describes herself as the Digital Ogbanje.
She was born on April 20, 1988, in Nnewi, Anambra State. She attended Tonia International College before studying at Madonna University in Okija, Anambra State.
Angela first gained attention as an actress, appearing in films including Omambala and Faking It. Over the years, she built an even bigger audience online through relationship and marriage-related content, where she shares advice and promotes spiritual products and services.
Although she identifies as a Christian, Angela has openly spoken about balancing that background with the spiritual identity she presents publicly.
She married Austin Nnaemeka on September 13, 2019, and the couple have a daughter together. They are known for regularly sharing moments from their family life with followers on social media.
With the latest Escalade surprise now trending, many Nigerians have flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, while others simply joked that they need someone who loves them "the Angela Nwosu way."
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