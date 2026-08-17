Husband offers $723 million, Wife wants $6.2 million — Inside the divorce battle of American billionaire John Overdeck

American hedge fund billionaire John Overdeck is locked in a divorce battle with his wife, Laura, who has rejected his $723 million settlement

American hedge fund billionaire John Overdeck is locked in a divorce battle with his wife, Laura, who has rejected his $723 million settlement

One of Wall Street's most powerful couples is currently in divorce court, where the husband, John Overdeck and wife Laura can't agree on what would be fair compensation.

American hedge fund billionaire John Overdeck is locked in a divorce battle with his wife, Laura, who has rejected his $723 million settlement.

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Laura is demanding 35% of John's stake in the Two Sigma hedge fund he co-founded two years before their wedding in 2002.

The stake valued at $6.2 billion is the main bone of contention in the divorce proceeding, complicated by the couple's lack of a prenuptial agreement.

Laura has been married to her husband John Overdeck for 20 years, and for that, she believes she's entitled to at least $6.2 billion in a divorce settlement. The husband, who is a billionaire co-founder of the $80 billion hedge fund Two Sigma Investments, doesn't agree and is offering $723 million, which is a fraction of her demand.

In early 2022, Laura Overdeck initiated divorce proceedings, citing irreconcilable differences. While both parties were ready to move on from each other after 20 years together, the proceedings took on a complicated financial dimension that American media are calling one of the most dramatic and expensive divorce battles in the country's legal history.

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In the middle of the legal issues is the absence of a prenuptial agreement that clearly defines financial and asset settlements in the case of separation.

John Overdeck

Earlier in August 2026, the case went on trial at the New Jersey Superior Court in Newark, where Laura's lawyers told the court that John Overdeck had "methodically and strategically" plotted for decades to leave his wife with as little as possible, which turns out to be the $633 million he's willing to part with, and which Laura and her lawyers considers far beaneath what she should be entitled to.

Laura is seeking a 35% share of John's stake in Two Sigma, which her legal team values at $6.2 billion. She is also demanding hundreds of millions of dollars in Treasury bonds held in a revocable trust and equal control of the Overdeck Family Foundation.

Laura Overdeck

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Central to the proceeding, and what the court has to determine, is whether John Overdeck's stake in Two Sigma qualifies as marital property. His lawyers argue that the firm was founded two years before their 2002 wedding and was already managing hundreds of millions of dollars, which gives his wife no entitlement to the equity. Laura's lawyers, however, contend that the hedge fund was merely a concept with no real assets at the time of the marriage - thus making its growth and resources during the marriage up for split under New Jersey law.

John and Laura Overdeck

Another bone of contention is the family's foundation, which, according to its 2024 tax filling held around $920 million in assets. Laura is demanding that she be given equal control of the foundation or that John be compelled to contribute an equal amount to a charity of her choosing.

Further complicating the proceeding is Laura's allegation that John attempted to hide assets from her by moving family funds into trusts in Wyoming, and she has initiated a separate legal proceeding against the estate law firm she accuses of assisting him in shielding the wealth from her.

Billionaire John Overdeck’s wife, Laura Overdeck, rejects his $735 million divorce offer after he married her without a prenup two decades ago.



She says she wants $6.2 billion: “I’m not the woman you can run over, he knows that.” pic.twitter.com/RobpqWECrQ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 17, 2026

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John, in a bid to settle the proceeding, has reportedly made Laura a counteroffer of $723 million, which her team has rejected and described as wholly inadequate given the scale of the fortune accumulated during their over two decades of marriage.