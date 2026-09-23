Davido, Rema, Fally Ipupa make return to headline Afro Nation Portugal 2027

Davido, Rema and Fally Ipupa will headline Afro Nation Portugal 2027, with Omah Lay, Victony and other stars also confirmed for the festival.

Davido, Rema and Fally Ipupa will headline the seventh Afro Nation Portugal in June 2027.

Omah Lay, Victony, Shenseea, Valiant and Rayvanny are among the other artists confirmed.

The Portugal festival returns to Praia da Rocha from June 9 to 11, with more acts expected.

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Afro Nation Portugal has confirmed Davido, Rema and Fally Ipupa as headliners for its seventh edition, continuing Nigeria's dominant run at one of the world's biggest celebrations of Afrobeats and Amapiano.

The festival takes place in Portimão from 9 to 11 June 2027, on the sands of Praia da Rocha, running about a month earlier than it has in recent years.

The first wave of roughly 30 confirmations describes Davido, Rema and Fally Ipupa as "three giants of African music," all returning to the festival, alongside Congolese star GIMS, who joins as a special guest. Also announced for the main Lit stage are Omah Lay, Victony, Shenseea, Valiant and Rayvanny, among others.

Davido to headline Afro Nation Portugal 2027

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The lineup extends a pattern that has defined Afro Nation Portugal since it launched in 2019 with Nigerian superstars taking the centre stage nearly every year. Past headliners have included Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Megan Thee Stallion, 50 Cent, Chris Brown and Nicki Minaj, with the festival credited with helping push Afrobeats and Amapiano onto global stages.

This year's edition, the sixth, wrapped in July with Wizkid and Asake leading the lineup, alongside Burna Boy, who launched his album No Sign of Weakness from the festival's beach stage in 2025. Uncle Waffles headlined the Piano People stage, with Gunna and Kehlani appearing as special guests.

Rema is no stranger to the show either; he headlined the 2024 edition alongside Asake, J Hus and Tyla, riding the global success of ‘Calm Down.’ Davido, meanwhile, returns to a festival he has previously headlined, while Fally Ipupa comes back after main-stage appearances in recent years, including 2024.

Rema to headline Afro Nation Portugal 2027

Since its debut, Afro Nation has expanded beyond Portugal to Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami and Detroit, but the Portugal edition remains its flagship, drawing tens of thousands of fans from across the world each summer for a weekend built around African music.

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