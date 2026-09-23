Nigeria is on high alert following Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

Nigeria has stepped up Ebola surveillance following the outbreak in DR Congo. The NCDC says some international travellers may now be required to fill out health declaration forms at airports.

Nigeria is on high alert following the ongoing Ebola outbreak in DR Congo.

Travellers from affected countries may be required to complete health declaration forms on arrival.

The NCDC says passengers from other countries are currently exempt from the new requirement.

Nigerians have been urged to watch for Ebola symptoms and seek medical attention immediately if they have symptoms or relevant travel history.

Just when many Nigerians thought there was one less thing to worry about while travelling, health authorities have announced fresh measures over the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) says the country is on high alert and may require some international travellers arriving in Nigeria to complete health declaration forms.

According to an interim public health advisory released on Tuesday and signed by the Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, the decision is part of efforts to stop Ebola from entering Nigeria.

Director-General of the NCDC, Dr Jide Idris

The advisory followed an assessment of the current outbreak in DR Congo, alongside consultations with public health experts and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The NCDC explained that the requirement will only apply to travellers arriving from countries where there is active or relevant Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) transmission.

"Travellers from countries with active or relevant EVD transmission may be required to complete the Health Declaration Form as part of enhanced public health surveillance and follow-up measures."

However, the agency clarified that travellers coming from countries not affected by the outbreak will not be asked to fill the form for now.

"Passengers from all other countries are exempt from completing the form, at this time."

The agency also urged Nigerians to stay alert for symptoms associated with Ebola, especially if they have recently travelled or had contact with someone who may have been exposed.

"The general public is encouraged to remain vigilant, particularly for symptoms consistent with EVD, and to promptly seek medical attention and report relevant travel or exposure history where applicable."

The NCDC added that Nigeria remains on high alert and is continuing preparedness activities across the country.

Health workers monitored passengers arriving from international destinations during enhanced Ebola preparedness efforts.

It also noted that the measures could change depending on how the outbreak develops and future public health risk assessments.

"The NCDC remains committed to protecting Nigerians through evidence-based surveillance, preparedness and response to public health threats."

Ebola Virus Disease is a severe and often deadly illness caused by the Ebola virus. It spreads through direct contact with the blood or other body fluids of an infected person or contaminated surfaces. Common symptoms include sudden fever, weakness, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in severe cases, internal and external bleeding.