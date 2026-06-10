BBNaija S10 Reunion Day 2 recap: Gigi breaks down as Victory clash escalates, Dede confronts Kola

Gigi Jasmine and Victory's relationship takes centre stage, Dede confronts Kola, and Jason Jae addresses his situationship with Sultana in Episode 2 of the BBNaija Season 10 Reunion.

The BBNaija Season 10 Reunion returned on Tuesday night with a closer look at the relationships that survived the house, and in some cases, completely fell apart afterwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What began as a conversation about unresolved feelings quickly turned into accusations of manipulation, hypocrisy and conflicting versions of the same events, leaving several housemates with difficult questions to answer. Here's the full recap:

Victory Leaves Gigi Jasmine Emotional (and Sparks Backlash)

If there was one moment that defined the episode, it was the explosive confrontation between Victory and Gigi Jasmine.

Although the pair continued seeing each other after leaving Biggie's house, it quickly became clear that they walked away with vastly different interpretations of their bond. To Victory, Gigi was manipulative and "not straightforward"; to Gigi, Victory's perception of events was completely delusional.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The harsh words exchanged during their session made it certain that Victory draws no boundaries when he goes on the attack. His cutting remarks have already sparked a wave of social media backlash, resurrecting previous accusations of misogyny that trailed his behaviour during the main show.

Dede Calls Out Kola’s Hypocrisy with Receipts

Elsewhere, the tension between Dede and Kola returned to the spotlight, but this time, Dede arrived fully armed with receipts.

The conversation took a sharp turn when Dede challenged Kola's public disrespect. She questioned why he repeatedly refers to her as "this one" on camera, despite privately reaching out to her on multiple occasions to talk things out and inviting her out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kola maintained his defensive stance, insisting that the situation was being wildly exaggerated. However, Dede stood firm, accusing him of playing to the gallery and presenting a completely fabricated version of events to the viewers.

Jason Jae and Sultana Address Their "Situationship"

On a not-so-calm note, Jason Jae and Sultana revisited the ambiguous situationship that kept viewers guessing throughout the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Both housemates appeared determined to set the record straight, clarifying that while they genuinely enjoyed each other's company inside the house, there was never an official romantic commitment behind their interactions.

Sultana, in particular, drew massive praise from viewers for her composure. She pushed back against narratives she disagreed with, maintaining her stance that she was never "chasing" Jason Jae at any point in their relationship.

Two episodes in, a clear pattern is emerging: many of the biggest disagreements are not about what happened in the house, but about what happened after it.

With several major housemates still waiting for their turn on the reunion couch, the season's most talked-about relationships and rivalries may yet produce even bigger confrontations in the days ahead.

Advertisement

Advertisement