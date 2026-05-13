Nigeria’s healthcare in crisis as 16,000 nurses move to UK in 2025, totaling 57,000 in 5 years

Nigeria’s healthcare system is under renewed pressure as new figures show a sharp rise in the number of nurses leaving the country for the United Kingdom, with thousands exiting in a single year.

About 16,000 Nigerian nurses migrated to the UK in 2025 alone.

Total nurse departures hit 57,000 in five years.

The trend is deepening Nigeria’s healthcare staffing crisis.

Hospitals face rising pressure amid shortage of nurses and doctors.

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According to data attributed to the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) and reported across health sector briefings , about 16,000 Nigerian nurses migrated to the UK in 2025 alone, pushing the total number of departures to around 57,000 over the past five years.

The figures highlight an accelerating wave of medical migration driven largely by better pay, improved working conditions, and stronger career opportunities abroad.

The United Kingdom remains one of the top destinations for Nigerian-trained nurses, where recruitment into the National Health Service has continued to attract thousands of health workers from developing countries.

Nigerian nurses

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The growing exodus has raised concerns about the capacity of Nigeria’s already stretched health system, which continues to struggle with inadequate staffing levels in public hospitals.

Nigeria already faces a low nurse-to-patient ratio, especially in rural areas where healthcare facilities are often under-resourced and understaffed. The departure of thousands of professionals has further widened the gap, increasing pressure on remaining staff and affecting service delivery.

Doctors are also part of the wider migration trend. In recent years, thousands of Nigerian doctors have relocated abroad, with estimates suggesting more than 15,000 medical doctors have left the country within five to seven years, further compounding the shortage of healthcare workers.

The combined shortage of nurses and doctors has resulted in longer waiting times in hospitals, increased workload for healthcare workers, and reduced access to timely care for patients.

In many public health facilities, a single nurse now attends to far more patients than recommended, increasing the risk of burnout and reducing efficiency in critical care units.

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Experts attribute the migration trend to what they describe as persistent “push factors” within Nigeria’s health sector, including poor remuneration, limited equipment, insecurity in some regions, and lack of clear career advancement pathways.

Nigeria’s health sector already faces long-standing structural challenges, including underfunding, inadequate infrastructure, and uneven distribution of medical personnel between urban and rural areas.

With the continued outflow of skilled workers, concerns are growing about the sustainability of healthcare delivery in the country.

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The impact is already visible in overcrowded hospitals, delayed treatments, and reduced access to specialized care.