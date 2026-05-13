Mark your calendar: Akada Children’s Book Festival returns May 23, 2026
As Children’s Day approaches, many families begin to ask the question: What kind of experience truly stays with a child? Beyond the usual outings and engagements, what if the celebration could also spark imagination, build confidence, and open up new ways of thinking?
On Saturday, May 23, 2026, the Akada Children’s Book Festival, Nigeria’s first and largest children’s book festival, returns for its 8th edition at Rugby School Nigeria, Eko Atlantic, Lagos, offering exactly that kind of experience. Timed ahead of Children’s Day, this year’s festival is designed not just as a day of fun, but as a space where stories, creativity, and discovery come together in meaningful ways.
This year’s theme, “Big Dreams, Brave Stories,” aims to celebrate the idea that bravery is not only about-facing challenges, but also about following one’s heart, dreaming boldly, and believing in oneself. The theme highlights the power of storytelling to inspire young readers to imagine possibilities, embrace creativity, and see themselves as active participants in their own journeys.
What’s Planned for 2026
The festival features a full lineup of activities designed to immerse children, parents, and educators in an interactive literary experience, including:
Author-led book readings
Author meet-and-greet sessions
Storytime sessions
Book chats
Puppet Show
Book exhibitions and signings
Workshops for children
Workshops for parents and educators
Writing and illustration competition announcements
Scrabble and chess tournaments
Theme song competition
Sip and paint sessions
STEM activities
Sensory play experiences
Drama, music, and dance performances
Prizes and book giveaways
Each activity is designed to move beyond passive participation, giving children the opportunity to engage actively with stories, explore their creativity, and connect with books in ways that feel natural and exciting.
Celebrating Nigerian Children’s Literature
The festival will also showcase a curated selection of Nigerian children’s titles, including Lumi Drives from London to Lagos by Pelumi Nubi, Sim Sim Goes to the Salon by Tonye Faloughi-Ekezie, Amang Goes to the Village by Namse Udosen, and What Happened on Thursday?: A Nigerian Civil War Story by Ayo Oyeku, stories that reflect familiar realities while opening children up to new perspectives.
Registration Closes May 16, 2026
The best part is that attendance is completely free. With registration set to close on May 16, this is the final window for families and schools planning to attend the 8th Akada Children’s Book Festival to sign up. Taking place on May 23 at Rugby School Nigeria, Eko Atlantic, Lagos, the festival promises a full day of storytelling, creativity, books, games, performances, and engaging activities for children.
Register at akadafestival.org/register and follow @akadafestival for updates and festival highlights.
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