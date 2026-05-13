Mark your calendar: Akada Children’s Book Festival returns May 23, 2026

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 14:10 - 13 May 2026
Akada Children’s Book Festival returns May 23, 2026
A lineup of activities, including meet-and-greets, author-led readings from Pelumi Nubi, Namse Udosen, Ayo Oyeku, and others.

As Children’s Day approaches, many families begin to ask the question: What kind of experience truly stays with a child? Beyond the usual outings and engagements, what if the celebration could also spark imagination, build confidence, and open up new ways of thinking?

On Saturday, May 23, 2026, the Akada Children’s Book Festival, Nigeria’s first and largest children’s book festival, returns for its 8th edition at Rugby School Nigeria, Eko Atlantic, Lagos, offering exactly that kind of experience. Timed ahead of Children’s Day, this year’s festival is designed not just as a day of fun, but as a space where stories, creativity, and discovery come together in meaningful ways.

This year’s theme, “Big Dreams, Brave Stories,” aims to celebrate the idea that bravery is not only about-facing challenges, but also about following one’s heart, dreaming boldly, and believing in oneself. The theme highlights the power of storytelling to inspire young readers to imagine possibilities, embrace creativity, and see themselves as active participants in their own journeys.

The festival features a full lineup of activities designed to immerse children, parents, and educators in an interactive literary experience

What’s Planned for 2026

The festival features a full lineup of activities designed to immerse children, parents, and educators in an interactive literary experience, including:

  • Author-led book readings

  • Author meet-and-greet sessions

  • Storytime sessions

  • Book chats

  • Puppet Show

  • Book exhibitions and signings

  • Workshops for children

  • Workshops for parents and educators

  • Writing and illustration competition announcements

  • Scrabble and chess tournaments

  • Theme song competition

  • Sip and paint sessions

  • STEM activities

  • Sensory play experiences

  • Drama, music, and dance performances

  • Prizes and book giveaways

Each activity is designed to move beyond passive participation, giving children the opportunity to engage actively with stories, explore their creativity, and connect with books in ways that feel natural and exciting.

The festival will also showcase a curated selection of Nigerian children’s titles

Celebrating Nigerian Children’s Literature  

The festival will also showcase a curated selection of Nigerian children’s titles, including Lumi Drives from London to Lagos by Pelumi Nubi, Sim Sim Goes to the Salon by Tonye Faloughi-Ekezie, Amang Goes to the Village by Namse Udosen, and What Happened on Thursday?: A Nigerian Civil War Story by Ayo Oyeku, stories that reflect familiar realities while opening children up to new perspectives.  

Registration Closes May 16, 2026

The best part is that attendance is completely free. With registration set to close on May 16, this is the final window for families and schools planning to attend the 8th Akada Children’s Book Festival to sign up.  Taking place on May 23 at Rugby School Nigeria, Eko Atlantic, Lagos, the festival promises a full day of storytelling, creativity, books, games, performances, and engaging activities for children.

Register at akadafestival.org/register and follow @akadafestival for updates and festival highlights.

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