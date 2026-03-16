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5 Culture Shocks Africans Experience When Living or Studying in China
Over the past decade, China has become a major destination for African students, traders, and entrepreneurs. Cities like Guangzhou, Yiwu, Beijing, and Shanghai host thriving African communities drawn by education opportunities, trade links, and business prospects.
But beyond the opportunities, many Africans say life in China comes with cultural adjustments that can be surprising or even unsettling at first.
From beauty standards to curious stares and unexpected social norms, social media is filled with stories from Africans sharing their real-life experiences navigating life in the world’s second-largest economy.
Here are five culture shocks Africans often talk about when living or studying in China.
1. The Stares and Curiosity
One of the most commonly shared experiences online is the constant attention many Africans receive in public spaces.
Online, Africans frequently mention strangers staring, pointing, or even asking to take photos with them. For some, it’s harmless curiosity in a country that historically has had limited racial diversity. For others, it can feel uncomfortable.
@babyqueenfly Sir…what was that…#fyp ♬ original sound - babyqueenfly
A TikToker living in China documents her life and has, in many ways, expressed the constant stares and comments she gets every time she steps out.
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2. Dressing Norms
Chinese combine modesty with comfort, but not the way everyone expects. I've read so many stories online about how women tend to cover up their upper bodies really strictly, think long sleeves or lots of layers, but then their lower body is often a different story, sometimes with short skirts or leggings.
@vuyiswa_nx Still can’t get used to some of these! #livingwithvuyi #lifeinchina🇨🇳 #lifeabroad🌍 #livingabroad #eslteacher ♬ original sound - Vuyiswa🇿🇦 🇨🇳
Since Africans are generally used to different clothing that fits their own climate or traditions, this contrast can be really jarring, especially when you see it in public or even at work.
People talk about it on social media all the time, often mixing a little humour with genuine curiosity about why the approach to covering up seems so contradictory.
3. Beauty Standards That Differ Sharply
One of the big things that stands out as a culture shock is how people think about beauty and looking good. When you look at social media discussions, people often point out how Chinese beauty ideals, things like having lighter skin, being very slim, and having delicate features, can feel totally different from what's considered normal in African communities.
@babyqueenfly Replying to @Огњен☦︎ꒌ ♬ original sound - babyqueenfly
Some Black creators talk about how this impacts their dating life in China as well.
4. Stereotypes and Misconceptions
Another frequently discussed culture shock is encountering stereotypes about Africa or Africans.
Some Africans living in China say they are occasionally confronted with misconceptions ranging from assumptions about poverty to stereotypes about hygiene or crime. In the trending video below, you’d find Chinese commuters covering their noses in the bus because there was an African on board.
Nigerian man living in China shows the moment two passengers on a bus covered their noses after sitting near him because he was Black. This is very wrong 🤦🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/3NGo9A4zkV— Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) March 16, 2026
While the reasons for their actions seem unclear, this may be termed racism or a bias about Africans' hygiene.
5. Directness and Bluntness in Speech
When it comes to sarcasm, Africans, especially Nigerians, are quite fluent in it. But it’s been noted that Chinese people can be really direct and to the point when they communicate. To us, coming from cultures where we value politeness and tend to speak more indirectly, it can actually feel a bit blunt at first.
You see stories all over Reddit and Twitter where Africans talk about times when locals have just given them honest critiques or instructions without sugarcoating anything, whether it's at the market, in class, or at work.
It's a bit jarring initially, but many people actually start to appreciate how clear and efficient it makes things.
Living in China as an African is a mix of opportunities and adjustment. China's huge manufacturing sector, along with scholarships and trade connections, keeps drawing people in from Africa. But it's not always easy. The cultural differences, language hurdles, and even some racial attitudes can make things pretty complex.
The main takeaway for many Africans figuring out life there is pretty simple: you're definitely going to have some culture shock, but you'll also get some amazing cultural exchange.
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