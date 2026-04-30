Tinubu nominates Joseph Tegbe as new power minister

President Tinubu nominates fiscal expert Joseph Tegbe to lead the Ministry of Power, signaling a push for institutional reform and grid stability in 2026

President Tinubu nominates fiscal expert Joseph Tegbe to lead the Ministry of Power, signaling a push for institutional reform and grid stability in 2026

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominates Joseph Tegbe as Minister of Power following Adebayo Adelabu’s resignation, with focus on reforms, grid stability, and investment in Nigeria’s power sector.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Joseph Tegbe as Minister of Power, pending Senate confirmation.

The nomination follows the resignation of Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped down to contest the 2027 Oyo governorship election.

Tegbe is an experienced economic reform expert and former senior partner at KPMG Africa.

He is expected to drive power sector reforms, improve grid stability, and attract investment into Nigeria’s electricity sector.

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Joseph Tegbe as Nigeria’s new Minister of Power, a move that now awaits confirmation by the Senate.

The development was announced in a statement issued on Thursday by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

According to the statement , “His nomination is expected to strengthen further ongoing efforts to reform the power sector, enhance grid stability, and attract sustainable investment in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Nomination follows Adelabu’s resignation

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Former Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu resigned to pursue gubernatorial aspirations

Tegbe’s nomination comes after the resignation of Adebayo Adelabu, who stepped down in March 2026 to pursue the Oyo State governorship seat ahead of the 2027 elections.

Adelabu’s exit followed a directive from the presidency requiring political appointees with electoral ambitions to leave office. He said his resignation aligned with party rules and due process as he prepared to re-enter active politics.

READ ALSO: Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu resigns, unveils plans to run for Governor of Oyo State

Who is Joseph Tegbe?

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Formerly a Senior Partner at KPMG Africa, Tegbe’s appointment is seen as a strategic move to infuse professional advisory and fiscal discipline into the Ministry of Power

Joseph Tegbe, an indigene of Oyo State, is widely regarded as a fiscal and economic reform expert with more than 30 years of experience spanning both public and private sectors.

He previously worked at KPMG Africa, where he served as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services, leading projects around fiscal policy reform, governance, and institutional development.

He currently serves as Director General and Global Liaison for the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership, where he coordinates development efforts between both countries.

In 2025, he also chaired the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee, set up by the federal government to drive reforms in Nigeria’s tax system.

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Experience in Nigeria’s power sector

The presidency noted that Tegbe is not new to the energy space. He has previously worked on regulatory and institutional reforms within Nigeria’s electricity sector, including engagements with agencies like the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company.

“The President expects the Minister-Designate, upon confirmation, to bring his extensive expertise to bear to advance critical reforms and deliver improved outcomes for Nigerians in the power sector,” the statement added.

Focus on power sector reforms

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Nigeria’s power sector has faced longstanding issues including unstable electricity supply, grid collapses, and funding gaps

Nigeria’s power sector has faced longstanding issues including unstable electricity supply, grid collapses, and funding gaps. The Tinubu administration has repeatedly stated its intention to improve generation, transmission, and distribution through reforms and private sector investment.