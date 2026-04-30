Nobody taught us about intimacy: we are learning ourselves

A feature on pleasure, honesty, and how Durex is rewriting the rules of intimacy in Nigeria.

The Silence We Inherited

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There is a quiet performance that has played out in bedrooms across Nigeria for decades. Intimate acts end. A woman, unsatisfied, says nothing. A man who never thought to ask. Both of them are lying in the dark, carrying a distance that no one taught them how to close, because no one taught them anything at all.

We grew up in a culture where discussing sex was taboo, desire was to be managed, and pleasure, especially hers, was an afterthought at best. Good women didn't ask for what they wanted, and good men didn't need to be told. The result was a generation of couples who knew how to perform intimacy but had never learned how to experience it.

That gap is real. And it is costing us, not just in unsatisfying sex, but in emotional disconnection, unspoken resentment, and relationships quietly crumbling under the weight of unmet needs.

Guests settled into a live recording of the Off Air podcast with Gbemi and Toolz

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Durex and the Conversation Nobody Else Was Having

To deal with this gap, Durex decided to centre on pleasure. Mutual, honest, and unapologetically Nigerian pleasure.

The Durex #ComeTogether Valentine Campaign was born from a simple insight that health educators and relationship therapists had been sharing for years: Intimacy is not instinctive. It is a skill. One that requires information, practice, and the freedom to talk about it without shame.

So, Durex is creating that freedom and building the infrastructure to support it.

Durex Kissing Booth invited couples to be playful and physically present with each other in public

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This past February, Durex turned Valentine's Week into intimate moments. At Movie in the Park and the Lagos Single Festival, the Durex Kissing Booth invited couples to be playful and physically present with each other in public. A small gesture that carries real weight in a society where public affection is policed almost as strictly as the conversations that lead to it. Couples stepped up, laughed through the awkwardness, and kissed in front of strangers.

Durex Kissing Booth invited couples to be playful and physically present with each other in public

On February 15th at Wine Discovery, the activation deepened. Guests settled into a live recording of the Off Air podcast with Gbemi and Toolz, where the two on-air veterans led a candid, unscripted conversation about desire, satisfaction, and the things couples never say to each other.

They named uncomfortable truths, about faking pleasure, about the fear of being "too much," about the guilt of wanting more, and the room responded. The message running through every touchpoint was steady and clear: you deserve to feel good, and you deserve a partner who feels good too.

The Science Behind Synchronicity

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Desire does not run on the same clock for everyone.

Research, including from Queens University on the "pleasure gap", the well-documented disparity in sexual satisfaction between men and women, shows that biological and psychological differences in arousal mean that most couples are, quite literally, not on the same timeline. He arrives quickly, but she needs more time, more stimulation, and more presence.

Without awareness and the right tools, this gap quietly widens into frustration, disconnection, and the kind of performed intimacy nobody actually wants.

Durex aims to heal the emotional gap by closing the physical one

Intimacy and sexual health expert Beauty Simeon-Okoli says, "When only one partner is consistently satisfied, the other begins to withdraw. Physically and emotionally. Over time, that withdrawal becomes the relationship's default setting. Synchronising arousal is about removing the pressure that makes intimacy feel like a task. When both partners can be present without racing or waiting, the experience shifts from obligation to connection”.

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“My years of campaigning for sexual health and intimacy have opened my eyes to see that we are dealing with a significant problem with mismatched pleasure and it is a good thing that Durex thinks so too and is are actively solving it”. Beauty Simeon-Okoli pressed further.

Durex Mutual Climax is engineered around that understanding. The condom features Performa lubricant, designed to gently extend his arousal without a numbing sensation. On the outside, a ribbed and dotted texture heightens stimulation for her, accelerating her journey toward climax. The result is synchronicity. Two people arriving at the same destination, together.

Durex aims to heal the emotional gap by closing the physical one.

Durex Mutual Climax is engineered around that understanding

Time to Take the Reins

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Nobody taught us about intimacy. And for a long time, that felt like something to be ashamed of, the gap in our education, the conversations that never happened, the pleasure that was never claimed.

But here is the invitation: Take the reins. Own the Conversation. Own the experience.

We are a generation that has decided to unlearn the silence, the shame, the performance, and rebuild something more honest in its place. Durex, through #ComeTogether and innovations like Mutual Climax, is holding the door open. The pleasure is yours. You do not have to figure it out alone.