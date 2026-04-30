Area Boys' wahala: Bimbo Ademoye fumes as thugs allegedly disrupt her movie set

Nollywood's Bimbo Ademoye confronts Lagos 'Area Boys' as residents call for an end to daylight robbery and production disruptions.

Nollywood's Bimbo Ademoye confronts Lagos 'Area Boys' as residents call for an end to daylight robbery and production disruptions.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye clashes with area boys who allegedly disrupted her movie set in Lagos, highlighting ongoing concerns over street thugs extorting filmmakers and residents.

Bimbo Ademoye confronted area boys who allegedly tried to extort money on her Lagos movie set.

Area boys are known for demanding illegal fees from drivers, traders, and even pedestrians across the city.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime links its activities to youth unemployment and socio-economic challenges.

Filmmakers, including Etinosa Idemudia, say the issue disrupts productions and increases the cost of filming in Lagos.

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The issue of “area boys” in Lagos is back in the spotlight again after Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye reportedly clashed with street thugs who stormed her movie set.

These groups, commonly called area boys, have become a daily reality across major parts of the city , from bus stops to markets and busy roads. They’re known for demanding illegal fees from bus drivers, traders, and even random passers-by, often using intimidation .

“I’m from the streets, too. I settle the boys when I come around. Don’t be entitled, you came here to beg.”



- Bimbo Ademoye fumes as thugs allegedly disrupt her movie set pic.twitter.com/wqYFOIkwy8 — Pulse Nigeria (@PulseNigeria247) April 30, 2026

During the incident on April 30, 2026, Ademoye didn’t hold back. Speaking angrily to the men who allegedly tried to extort money from her production team, she said: “I’m from the streets, too. I settle the boys when I come around. Don’t be entitled, you came here to beg.”

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A long-standing Lagos problem

The rise of area boys isn’t new. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, their activities are tied to “complex dynamics of socio-economic deprivation” affecting urban youths.

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Their operations range from forced “tolls” on commercial drivers to harassment of traders setting up stalls. In many cases, they also control parking spaces and demand cash from shoppers before allowing them to park.

Back in 2009, residents in Lagos Mainland, particularly areas like Yaba, had already raised concerns about harassment by these groups during a town hall meeting with the state assembly. Years later, the complaints haven’t gone away.

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Filmmakers say it’s getting worse

The film industry has also been hit hard. In 2024, actress Etinosa Idemudia spoke openly about how area boys disrupt movie productions, sometimes halting shoots until they’re paid.

She described the situation bluntly: “Another challenge is the case of area boys, who often disrupt film shoots, demanding money in Lagos State… These people usually ask filmmakers to pay outrageous bills in order to continue their shoot. It’s daylight robbery.”

She also noted that she had filmed in places like Edo, Enugu and Abuja without facing the same issue.

Nigerians react online

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The latest incident involving Ademoye sparked reactions on social media, with many sharing similar experiences.

Some users said dealing with area boys requires being “strong-headed,” warning that once you start paying, more groups will show up demanding their own share.

Others highlighted how stressful filmmaking in Nigeria can be, joking that actors go through intense situations before even stepping in front of the camera.

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One comment summed up the frustration: the constant pressure and fear of harassment can make everyday business in Lagos exhausting, especially when refusal to pay could escalate into threats.

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While enforcement efforts have been discussed over the years, the persistence of area boys points to deeper issues, unemployment, poverty, and weak local enforcement systems.