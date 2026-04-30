University administrative staff to begin indefinite strike on Friday after breakdown in negotiations with FG

Nigerian university administrative and non-teaching staff have announced an indefinite strike starting Friday after talks with the federal government failed over unpaid salaries and unresolved welfare issues.

University administrative and non-teaching staff to begin indefinite strike on Friday

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Breakdown in negotiations with the Federal Government triggered the action

Key issues include unpaid salaries, allowances, and unmet agreements

University operations likely to be disrupted nationwide

University administrative and non-teaching staff across Nigeria have announced plans to embark on an indefinite strike beginning Friday, following the breakdown of negotiations with the Federal Government of Nigeria over unresolved welfare and salary issues.

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The action was declared by the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, which represent thousands of workers responsible for administrative, technical, and support services in public universities.

According to union leaders, the decision comes after several rounds of discussions with government representatives failed to yield concrete outcomes. The unions cited the non-payment of outstanding salaries and allowances, as well as delays in implementing previously agreed terms, as key reasons for the strike.

They noted that the situation has persisted for months, leaving members frustrated and financially strained. The unions said the industrial action would continue indefinitely until the government addresses their demands and fulfils its commitments.

The planned strike is expected to disrupt activities across public universities nationwide, particularly in areas handled by non-academic staff such as admissions processing, record keeping, maintenance, and other essential administrative functions. While academic activities may continue in some institutions, the absence of support staff is likely to significantly affect overall operations.

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This development adds to the long-standing pattern of labour disputes within Nigeria’s higher education sector, where disagreements between unions and the government frequently lead to industrial actions. Observers warn that continued disruptions could further strain an already fragile academic calendar and affect students relying on timely administrative services.

The unions have urged the government to take urgent steps to resolve the impasse, warning that failure to do so could deepen the crisis in the university system. They also emphasised that their demands are not new but part of longstanding agreements that remain unfulfilled.