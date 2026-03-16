From 1966 to 1993: The Military Coups That Shaped Nigeria’s History and the Key Figures Behind Them

Between 1966 and 1993, Nigeria experienced a series of military coups that repeatedly overthrew both civilian and military governments, bringing leaders such as Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, Yakubu Gowon, Murtala Mohammed, Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Babangida, and Sani Abacha to power.

Nigeria’s political story is full of dramatic plots, and few events shaped it more than the series of successful military coups between 1966 and 1993.

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In less than three decades, Nigeria experienced a series of takeovers where soldiers removed civilian governments , claiming they were stepping in to “correct” political failures.

Soldiers, frustrated with civilian governments, often justified their interventions as “corrective revolutions". But in reality, each coup left Nigeria oscillating between instability and short-lived reforms, while military leaders rose and fell like stacks of cards.

Let’s take a closer look at the coups that actually succeeded in changing the government and the military figures who made it happen.

The January 1966 Coup: Nigeria’s First Military Takeover

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Nigeria’s First Military Takeover

On 15 January 1966, Nigeria experienced its first military coup . A group of young officers, fed up with corruption, tribal politics, and political instability, tried to take over key government and military positions.

The faces behind the plot included:

Major Kaduna Nzeogwu

Lieutenant Colonel Emmanuel Ifeajuna

Major Emmanuel Nwobosi

Major Chris Anuforo

Lieutenant Timothy Onwuatuegwu.

Nzeogwu quickly became the face of the coup after delivering a radio broadcast accusing Nigerian politicians of corruption and tribal favouritism.

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The takeover was extremely violent. Prime Minister Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Northern Premier Ahmadu Bello, Western Premier Samuel Akintola, and Finance Minister Festus Okotie-Eboh were killed.

The coup did not fully succeed, but it created a political vacuum. Soon after, Major-General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi emerged as Nigeria’s first military head of state .

However, the killings deepened ethnic tensions, especially between the North and the Southeast. Within months, the country would face another coup.

The July 1966 Counter-Coup

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Only six months later, on July 29, 1966, northern officers staged a counter-coup in response to the January takeover, which many in the North believed unfairly targeted their leaders.

Key players included:

Colonel Murtala Mohammed,

Lieutenant Colonel Theophilus Danjuma,

Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Bako,

Lieutenant Colonel Yakubu Gowon

Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Nanven Garba.

They claimed the January coup had unfairly targeted northern leaders. Violence spread across barracks, and Yakubu Gowon emerged as head of state, seen as a compromise capable of stabilising the military hierarchy.

Gowon’s rule was turbulent. Ethnic violence and political fragmentation escalated, eventually leading to the Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970). He stayed in power until 1975, but frustrations over his delayed return to civilian rule set the stage for another coup.

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The 1975 Coup - General Murtala Mohammed took Over Power from Gowon

Gowon Ousted

On July 29, 1975, while Gowon was away at an international summit, Colonel Joseph Nanven Garba,Colonel Murtala Mohammed, Brigadier Olusegun Obasanjo, Colonel Theophilus Danjuma, and Colonel Shehu Musa Yar’Adua staged a bloodless coup. The takeover was swift, and Mohammed became head of state , with Obasanjo as deputy.

Mohammed’s tenure was short but impactful. He fought corruption, started reforms, and planned a transition to civilian rule. But in February 1976, the Dimka coup struck. Lieutenant Colonel Buka Suka Dimka assassinated Mohammed during an ambush.

Obasanjo then took over, finishing Mohammed’s reforms and eventually returning Nigeria to civilian governance in 1979.

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The 1983 Coup: General Muhammadu Buhari Takes Power

Buhari Takes Power

Democracy returned in 1979 with Shehu Shagari, but corruption and economic struggles continued. On 31 December 1983, senior military officers, including Major General Muhammadu Buhari, Brigadier Tunde Idiagbon, Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Bako, Major General Sani Abacha, and Brigadier Ibrahim Babangida, overthrew Shagari.

Buhari’s government launched the famous “War Against Indiscipline", a strict campaign aimed at fighting corruption, improving public behaviour, and restoring order.

While some Nigerians welcomed the discipline drive, others criticised the regime for harsh policies, limited freedoms, and military-style governance. The dissatisfaction eventually paved the way for yet another coup.

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The 1985 Palace Coup - General Babangida Ousts General Buhari

Babangida Overthrows Buhari

On August 27, 1985, Major General Ibrahim Babangida, then Chief of Army Staff, staged a palace coup against Buhari. It was bloodless and quick. Babangida dissolved the military council, formed the Armed Forces Ruling Council, and promised economic reforms and a return to democracy. His rule lasted until 1993, making it one of the longest military governments in Nigeria’s history.

The 1993 Coup - General Abacha ceased power from the Interim President Ernest Shonekan

Sani Abacha Seizes Power

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The final major coup came on November 17, 1993. General Sani Abacha forced Interim President Ernest Shonekan to resign after Babangida annulled the controversial June 12, 1993, election.

Abacha’s regime became infamous for human rights abuses and political repression, though his death in 1998 allowed Nigeria to return to democracy in 1999.

In Summary

Between 1966 and 1993, Nigeria experienced a series of coups that reshaped its political scene and placed the military at the centre of governance for decades.

These takeovers weakened democratic institutions and created cycles of instability. Yet they also highlighted the urgent need for accountable leadership, professional armed forces, and stronger democratic structures.

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