Trump calls for cognitive tests for presidential candidates, boasts of “acing” exams as he renew attack on Biden and Obama

Donald Trump says all presidential candidates should undergo cognitive tests, claiming he passed such exams three times while criticising Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Donald Trump calls for mandatory cognitive tests for presidential candidates

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He claims to have “aced” such exams three times while in office

Remarks include criticism of Joe Biden and Barack Obama

U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked fresh political debate after calling for mandatory cognitive examinations for anyone seeking the offices of president or vice president.

In a statement shared on his social media platform, Trump argued that mental fitness tests should be a requirement before candidates are allowed to run for office. He suggested that such a measure would prevent what he described as unexpected election outcomes involving former leaders.

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Trump also used the opportunity to take aim at political figures including Joe Biden and Barack Obama, questioning their leadership in remarks that have since drawn mixed reactions online.

Donald Trump

The president went further to highlight his own record, claiming he had taken cognitive exams multiple times while in office and performed exceptionally well. According to him, passing the tests on several occasions was an achievement he said was rare, based on feedback from medical professionals.

Trump’s comments have reignited discussions around age, mental fitness, and transparency in political leadership, especially in the United States where concerns about the health and capacity of candidates have become more prominent in recent election cycles.

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Barack Obama

While there is currently no constitutional requirement for cognitive testing for presidential candidates in the United States, the issue has occasionally surfaced in political debates, particularly during campaigns involving older candidates. Any move to make such testing mandatory would likely require significant legal and constitutional changes.

Trump’s remarks are consistent with his long-standing criticism of rivals and his efforts to frame leadership around strength and competence. Supporters of the idea argue that cognitive testing could promote accountability and reassure voters about the capability of those seeking high office.

Joe Biden

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However, critics warn that such proposals could be misused for political attacks and may raise ethical and legal concerns, including questions about medical privacy and the standardisation of such tests.