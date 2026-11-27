Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington shares an emotional testimony on Instagram after doctors clear her of cancer following months of medical tests in 2026

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington shares an emotional testimony on Instagram after doctors clear her of cancer following months of medical tests in 2026

'2026 really tried me' — Adesua Etomi opens up about cancer scare after several hospital visits

Nollywood star Adesua Etomi-Wellington has revealed she recently faced a scary cancer investigation before doctors confirmed she was clear. The actress shared an emotional video detailing hospital visits and expressed deep gratitude to God, her family, and medical teams.

Adesua Etomi-Wellington revealed she recently went through a frightening cancer scare after undergoing several medical tests and procedures.

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The actress announced that doctors eventually confirmed she does not have cancer, describing the news as part of her testimony.

She thanked her family, friends, doctors in Nigeria and the US, as well as her husband, Banky W, for standing by her during the difficult period.

Celebrities including Veekee James, Jemima Osunde and Bisola Aiyeola flooded her comment section with prayers and messages of gratitude after her announcement.

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington has revealed that she recently went through one of the scariest moments of her life after doctors investigated the possibility that she had cancer.

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The actress shared the emotional testimony on Instagram, posting a video that captured some of the difficult moments she experienced, from hospital visits and medical procedures to the emotional phone calls where she finally told family and close friends that she did not have cancer.

For many fans who had noticed she had been unusually quiet on social media this year, Adesua explained there was a reason behind the silence.

She said 2026 turned out to be one of the toughest years she has ever faced, with countless hospital appointments, scans and moments filled with uncertainty.

"I know I've been quieter than usual this year (and that's saying something 😂), but behind the silence were some of the most difficult months of my life.

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"Procedure after procedure. Test after test. Scans, needles, hospital visits and moments of uncertainty.

"This year threw everything at me but by the grace of God, I am NOT EASILY BROKEN.

"The storms were very real, but God remained our Rock. Even in the moments when I couldn't see what He was doing, He never stopped carrying me."

Although she did not reveal exactly what led to the cancer scare or the medical condition doctors were investigating, she said there is still more to her testimony.

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"There is so much more to this testimony, and God is still cooking, but I had to stop and share a small part of it."

Adesua Etomi-Wellington underwent several medical tests and hospital visits during her health scare.

The actress also thanked everyone who stood by her throughout the difficult period.

"To my friends and family who prayed for me, stood in the gap and held me through some of my darkest days, I will never take your love for granted.

"To the incredible doctors and medical teams in Nigeria and America who cared for me, even if only for a day, thank you. God used your hands, your wisdom and your kindness."

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She reserved special words for her husband, singer and politician Banky W, and their children.

"To my incredible husband and my precious children, words will never adequately express how much I love you. What a gift it is to do life with you.

"And to our God, what can I possibly give You in return for all You have done?

"So when you see us sing and dance, know that 'On My Way' is more than a song. It is our response to the God who has carried us through it all.

"It is the soundtrack to our testimony and thanksgiving, and we pray that it will be to yours as well.

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"And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony." — Revelation 12:11.

The post quickly drew reactions from celebrities and fans, many of whom thanked God for her recovery.

Fashion designer Veekee James simply wrote:

"Omg 🥹🥹 Thank You Jesus🙏🏼"

Banky W celebrated his wife's recovery with a heartfelt message of gratitude and faith in the comment section.

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Her husband, Banky W, also left a heartfelt message celebrating the good news.

"A 3-fold cord is not easily broken. Me, you and Yahweh will never be broken. No weapon will ever prosper. In Jesus name. Lets go and dance to 'On My Way' again we DON'T SEND NOBODY!!!

"The blood of the Lamb. The word of our testimony. The grace and the goodness of God. The relationship with His Spirit. This will always be our story. And He will always get the glory.

"And to you... the strongest, most gifted, most beautiful person I know. I'm so grateful to be able to do life with you, and I will always be by your side. I love you Mrs W. Until Eternity and beyond."

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Actress Jemima Osunde also reacted, writing: "What a year!

"Mahn, lol I don't even know what to say. Let me just say thank God 🙏🏾❤️ cause where would someone even start from?

"You're loved! You're cherished and you are strong!!

"God will continue to carry you through all of it and we will always have reasons to dance and testify! I love you mama 🥹❤️❤️❤️"

Actress Bisola Aiyeola also summed up what many people felt with her comment: "2026 really Tried it. But God is God and God is good ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

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