The actor and broadcaster, who died on 25 November aged 79, became Nollywood's most recognisable patriarch.

Chief Pete Edochie, the Nollywood legend whose deep voice, regal bearing and gift for proverbs made him one of the most recognisable figures in African cinema, died on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, in Enugu, after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 79.

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His family announced his death in a statement signed by his son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie. Headed "An Iroko Has Fallen," it described him as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman, and said funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Zaria to the airwaves

Pete Edochie, when he was much younger

Peter Uwadiegwu Ogugua Edochie was born on 7 March 1947 in Zaria, Kaduna State, to a family from Akamnato, Ifite Nteje, in Anambra State. He attended St Patrick's and St James Primary Schools in Zaria, then St John's College, Kaduna, where his love of the performing arts began. He later studied journalism and television at the School of Journalism and Television in England.

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His career began in broadcasting in 1967, when he joined the Eastern Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation as a junior programmes assistant. He rose to become Director of Programmes at the Anambra Broadcasting Service, as well as Deputy Managing Director, and presented a classical music programme called Music from the Masters.

Becoming Okonkwo

He became a household name playing Okonkwo in the television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's classic novel Things Fall Apart. His performance as the stubborn, proud and courageous warrior is arguably one of the greatest by a Nigerian male actor, and the role cemented his place as one of the most iconic figures in Nigerian popular culture.

When the home video industry began to blossom in the early 1990s, Edochie graced millions of television screens. His films included Evil Men, Igodo, Oracle, Lost Kingdom and The Tyrants, among many others. One of his most admired roles was in Chain Reaction, in which he starts as the head of a polygamous family and slowly withers into a pliant shadow of himself.

The change showed a man whose authority and confidence unravelled under the weight of manipulation, a remarkable demonstration of range. In 2018, he starred in Lionheart, Nigeria's first Netflix original film, directed by Genevieve Nnaji.

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The Lion roars no more. RIP Pete Edochie pic.twitter.com/hnhtZQgFWl — Ayomide Tayo (@AOT2) November 25, 2026

Edochie's screen presence was inseparable from his voice, deep and unhurried, and from his habit of delivering wisdom in proverbs. He became the archetype of the Nigerian elder, particularly the Igbo patriarch, a figure of authority and tradition who could command a scene with a single sentence. For many viewers, he carried Igbo culture, its language, ceremony and moral code, into living rooms across Nigeria and the diaspora.

His honours reflected that standing. He received the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) from President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2003, the Industry Merit Award at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Africa Film Academy, and the African Film Legend Award at the TAFF in 2020.

A tribute to a friend

One of his last public moments was a heartfelt farewell to his colleague. In September, after the death of veteran actor Olu Jacobs on 16 September, aged 84, Edochie recorded a video tribute that was widely shared. He called Jacobs a brother who fought like a soldier, praised his wife, Joke Silva, for enduring six difficult years of illness, and said he hoped one of Jacobs' children would take up acting.

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“The last time Olu Jacobs and I met, he looked at me with tears in his eyes and then he said “Pete, our mates are gone” immediately he said that, tears filled my eyes. We hugged each other and then we stood there and mourned ourselves.”😭💔



— Pete Edochie… — Proper9ja Boy (@Proper9jaboy) November 25, 2026

He also recalled their last meeting, saying, "The last time Olu and I met...Olu looked at me; Olu had tears in his eyes. He looked at me and said, Our mates are gone. And immediately he said this thing; tears came to my eyes. We just held each other like this. We were being photographed. And we were there, mourning ourselves.” Edochie died 70 days after Jacobs, and the video has resurfaced widely since.

Family and legacy

Edochie married Barrister Josephine Edochie in 1969, and they had six children, including actors Linc and Yul Edochie. His family also drew public attention in recent years because of Yul's second marriage, a subject Edochie addressed days before his death in an interview in which he defended his son.

Outside the studio, he survived a 2009 kidnapping and was released unharmed. In February, he dismissed rumours of his death, saying he was "alive and kicking."

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Pete Edochie with his son, Yul Edochie

His legacy is as one of the actors who shaped how Nollywood looked and sounded. He gave Nigerian film its most commanding elder, he took an Achebe character to millions who might never have read the book, and he stayed rooted in his culture while his fame spread across Africa and beyond.