Manchester United have activated the one-year option in Bruno Fernandes’ contract, extending the captain’s stay at Old Trafford until June 2028.

Fernandes’ deal was originally due to expire at the end of the current campaign, with the player confirming that contract talks had been shelved for the time being.

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David Ornstein of The Athletic first reported the development on Friday, with BBC Sport confirming that both the club and the player viewed the move as in their mutual best interests.

🚨 EXCL: Manchester United activate option to extend Bruno Fernandes contract. Deal previously ran until next summer - now June 2028. Protects both parties but does not rule out 32yo midfielder leaving in 2027, just ensures fee if #MUFC sell @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/4s8KalM9G7 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) November 27, 2026

The decision means overseas clubs cannot approach the Portugal international on a free transfer when the January window opens.

It also ensures United would be entitled to a transfer fee should they decide to sell him in the summer of 2027.

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Bruno Fernandes and Pochettino after the UCL game.

Talks over a longer-term new contract had already been paused so the focus could remain solely on improving results and climbing the Premier League table under Mauricio Pochettino.

Both sides intend to resume negotiations once the team’s form and league position improve.

The 32-year-old remains a central figure at the club despite a mixed start to the season and previous rejections of fresh contract offers.

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Triggering the extension buys United time, removes the immediate risk of losing their captain for nothing, and keeps one of their most influential players under contract for another 18 months.