This week's New Music Friday features surprise drops from Show Dem Camp and Bhadboi OML. Explore the latest Afrobeats, street-hop, and UK fusion releases.

Show Dem Camp surprise-dropped a three-track pack this week, Bhadboi OML released his Lagos Boy EP today, and Morravey followed up with Little Miss Sunshine.

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Elsewhere, Zlatan's viral '9-5' makes the list, Terry Apala flips a UK rap hit, and Darkoo and Fola team up on a record. A mixed Friday with a few safe picks and a couple of pleasant surprises.

Darkoo ft Fola - Whiskey

A blend of Afrobeats and R&B with roots in the UK Afroswing crossover space, built around a recurring whiskey refrain and themes of physical attraction and obsession. The concept is clear, but the execution is thin. Even with Fola on board, 'Whiskey' is a forgettable record and an easy skip.

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Famous Pluto ft Blaqbonez - B&F (Broke and Famous)

Famous Pluto's street-hop melodies meet Blaqbonez's witty, fast-paced bars over a hard-hitting, bouncy beat. It is typical Pluto, staying in the familiar lane that has cemented his place in the genre. Blaqbonez does his part well, though the record offers little that is new.

NO11 ft Pa Salieu, Spinall - Better Than Ever

'Better Than Ever' pairs NO11's smooth Afrofusion melodies with Pa Salieu's gritty UK-Gambian rap cadence, with Spinall rounding out the lineup. The production and beat are excellent, and the beat is the real strength here, while the artists do the best they can with the flow.

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Fido - Mental

A contemporary Afrobeats record that leans on Fido's soulful melodies and explores personal thoughts and everyday experiences instead of party chants. 'Mental' balances emotional weight with an easy-going bounce that suits late-night solo listening as much as a relaxed playlist. It is pleasant but average.

Show Dem Camp ft Odumodublvck - Action

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The title track of the surprise-released ACTION PACK, which dropped on November 25, also includes 'Closure' with Braye and the earlier lead track 'Glory Street'. It bridges lyrical rap and Odumodublvck's drill-infused street energy, and it is built for high-energy sets, gym playlists and live shows. An average listen.

Terry Apala - Mushin

An Apala-infused cover of UK rapper Ramz's 2017 hit 'Barking', which is why it was first subtitled 'Barking Cover'. Terry swaps Ramz's South London borough for his own Lagos roots in Mushin. The borrowed sound makes it interesting to listen to, and the Apala twist gives it its own identity.

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Bhadboi OML ft Zlatan, Poco Lee - Amapiano

Produced by Magics, 'Amapiano' fuses South African log-drum grooves with energetic Lagos street-hop. It sits on Bhadboi OML's new eight-track EP Lagos Boy, released today. The record is built for Lagos clubs, DJ sets and viral dance challenges.

Zlatan ft Peruzzi, Shoday - 9-5

A viral record, and a very catchy one. '9-5' merges Zlatan's high-energy street-hop cadence with Peruzzi's smooth Afropop songwriting and Shoday's contemporary Afrobeats vocals. It is built around chasing money and staying locked in on the daily grind, and the hook is easy to remember.

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Morravey - Pinocchio