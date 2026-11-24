Adesua Etomi teases new song with Banky W, offers ₦50,000 to fans who spell out its title

Marking her return to music after a four-year hiatus, the actress expressed immense pride in the upcoming track's message and collaboration.

Adesua Etomi is offering ₦50,000 each to the first two fans who correctly guess her new song title with Banky W.

The title starts with “ON”, with fans required to spell out the remaining two words in separate comments.

The song marks Adesua's return to music after releasing her debut single and EP in 2022.

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Adesua Etomi is turning her new song with her husband, Banky W, into a guessing game, offering ₦50,000 to the first two fans who work out its title.

In an Instagram post teasing the track, the actress said it is "almost time" for it, and that she is "SO proud" of the song, its message and "the phenomenal guy" she gets to do life with. She asked followers to like and share the post.

The giveaway has a specific format. The title begins with the word "ON," followed by two more words shown only as blanks. Fans must type the last two words one letter at a time in the comments, with each letter as a separate comment, and the first two people to complete it without interruption win ₦50,000 each.

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Entrants are also asked to repost. She did not reveal the title, release date or genre, though many have speculated it as a return to gospel music.

For Adesua, it marks a return to the studio after about four years. She released her debut single, ‘So Natural,’ in February 2022, followed by the five-track EP Sue Me on 16 November 2022, which included ‘Hold You Down,’ ‘Dodged A Bullet’ and ‘Champ's Song’ with Banky W. The EP's video later passed one million views on her YouTube channel.

Banky W's last full project was Songs About U in 2017, an album that included ‘Heaven (Susu's Song)’, written for Adesua before their marriage later that year. He stepped back from music to pursue politics and other interests. In 2019, he announced a return after an earlier retirement, then released ‘Talk and Do’ in 2020, followed by ‘Final Say’ and ‘Jo’ in 2021. ‘Jo’ featured Adesua in its video.

His most recent comeback was in October. Announcing his feature on Victor Thompson's 'Super Power', released on 6 November, the singer and pastor said he thought his music season was over and hadn't planned to record again. He said he prayed that if God gave him songs, he would sing them, and that three weeks later Thompson messaged him saying he felt strongly that they should do a song together. He called it an act of obedience.

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Fans responded warmly, with some saying they've been waiting for a gospel album from Banky W.