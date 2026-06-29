Heavy, unpredictable downpours in 2026 have overwhelmed Lagos' infrastructure, leaving major transport corridors underwater and commuters stranded for hours

Heavy, unpredictable downpours in 2026 have overwhelmed Lagos' infrastructure, leaving major transport corridors underwater and commuters stranded for hours

5 Reasons Lagos is experiencing more flooding in 2026

Lagos is experiencing worse flooding in 2026 due to heavier rainfall, blocked drains, rapid urbanisation, rising sea levels and ageing infrastructure.

Heavier rainfall, rising sea levels and rapid development on wetlands have made flooding more frequent across Lagos in 2026.

Homes, businesses and roads are being damaged, while prolonged power outages, health risks and transport disruptions are affecting residents.

Clearing drainage systems, following weather alerts, protecting homes and investing in reliable backup power can help reduce the impact of floods.

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Every rainy season, flooding returns to Lagos. But in 2026, many residents say the situation has become worse than in previous years. Heavy rainfall has left major roads underwater, homes damaged, businesses shut, and thousands of commuters stranded across different parts of the state.

From Lekki to Surulere and parts of the mainland, flash floods have become more frequent, raising questions about why Lagos appears to be flooding more than ever.

Here's a look at the key reasons behind the worsening floods in Lagos in 2026.

1. Heavier rainfall linked to changing weather patterns

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One of the biggest reasons for the increase in flooding is the intensity of this year's rainfall.

Meteorologists have repeatedly warned that climate change is making rainfall more unpredictable, with storms becoming heavier over shorter periods. Instead of steady rain spread over several hours, Lagos has experienced downpours that overwhelm drainage systems within minutes.

When that volume of water falls on a densely populated city like Lagos, flooding becomes almost unavoidable.

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2. Blocked drainage systems continue to make matters worse

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Poor drainage remains one of the biggest contributors to flooding in Lagos.

Many drains are clogged with plastic waste, sand, construction debris and household refuse. When heavy rain begins, the water has nowhere to flow, forcing it onto roads and into residential areas.

Despite regular government sanitation exercises, blocked drainage channels remain common in many communities, especially densely populated neighbourhoods.

Environmental experts have repeatedly urged residents to stop dumping refuse inside drainage channels, saying it significantly increases the risk of urban flooding.

3. Rapid urban development has reduced natural waterways

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Lagos continues to expand rapidly, with new housing estates, shopping centres and commercial developments appearing across the state.

However, much of this development has replaced wetlands that once absorbed excess rainwater naturally. In some cases, buildings have been constructed on flood plains or close to drainage channels, reducing the city's natural ability to manage heavy rainfall.

As more land is covered with concrete and asphalt, rainwater runs off much faster instead of soaking into the ground, increasing the chances of flash floods.

4. Rising sea levels affect coastal communities

Lagos' location on the Atlantic coast also makes it especially vulnerable.

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Communities in areas such as Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other coastal locations face the combined effects of heavy rainfall and rising sea levels. During periods of high tide, rainwater drains more slowly into surrounding lagoons and the ocean, causing floodwater to remain on streets for longer.

Experts have warned that rising sea levels linked to climate change could continue to increase flood risks for low-lying coastal communities in the coming years.

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5. Drainage and flood-control infrastructure is struggling to keep up

Lagos has invested in new roads, drainage channels and flood-control projects over the years. However, population growth and rapid urban expansion have outpaced much of the existing infrastructure.

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Some drainage systems were designed decades ago for a much smaller population and lower levels of development. During intense rainfall, many of these systems simply cannot handle the volume of water.

Urban planning experts say that alongside better drainage, stricter enforcement of building regulations and continued investment in flood-control infrastructure will be necessary to reduce flooding in the future.

How flooding is affecting residents

Low-lying coastal communities face a double threat in 2026 as rising Atlantic sea levels block stormwater from emptying smoothly into the lagoon.

The impact of flooding goes beyond flooded roads.

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Many homes suffer damage to furniture, electrical appliances and building foundations after repeated flooding. Businesses are forced to close temporarily, while commuters often spend hours trapped in traffic caused by submerged roads.

Floods also disrupt electricity supply. For safety reasons, power distribution companies sometimes switch off electricity to affected areas to prevent accidents involving damaged electrical equipment.

Health risks also increase after floods. Floodwater is often contaminated with sewage and waste, exposing residents to water-borne diseases, skin infections and injuries from hidden debris beneath the water.

How residents can prepare

Although flooding cannot always be prevented, residents can reduce the risks by taking practical precautions before and during the rainy season.

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Some important steps include:

Clear drainage channels around homes regularly.

Store important documents in waterproof containers.

Elevate electrical appliances where possible.

Turn off the main electricity supply if floodwater enters the house.

Avoid walking or driving through floodwater.

Follow weather forecasts and official flood warnings from relevant government agencies.

The bigger picture

For households that experience prolonged blackouts after heavy rainfall, battery-based backup power systems and solar-supported energy solutions have become increasingly popular alternatives to fuel generators because they can operate safely indoors without producing fumes.

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Flooding has become one of Lagos' biggest environmental challenges, driven by a combination of climate change, poor waste disposal, rapid urbanisation, coastal geography and ageing drainage infrastructure.

Addressing the problem will require more than emergency responses after each heavy rainfall. Experts say long-term solutions include expanding drainage networks, protecting wetlands, enforcing planning regulations, improving waste management and increasing public awareness.