Osun election results 2026: Full breakdown of votes for Adeleke, Oyebamiji and other candidates

Osun election results 2026: The key statewide figures are 511,067 votes for Ademola Adeleke, 444,815 for Bola Oyebamiji and 17,180 for Najeem Salaam, with Adeleke winning 19 of the 30 LGAs. These figures are consistent with the final results reported after INEC's collation.

Ademola Adeleke of Accord won the 2026 Osun governorship election with 511,067 votes, defeating APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji, who polled 444,815 votes — a winning margin of 66,252 votes.

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Adeleke won 19 of Osun's 30 LGAs, while Oyebamiji secured 11 LGAs, with the results showing strong performances by both candidates in different parts of the state.

ADC candidate Najeem Salaam finished third with 17,180 votes, while the article provides the detailed LGA-by-LGA breakdown and explains how the individual margins produced Adeleke's statewide victory.

The Osun Election 2026 has been concluded.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has been declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election after defeating his closest challenger, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji, by 66,252 votes.

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Adeleke secured 511,067 votes, while Oyebamiji polled 444,815 votes in the election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) completed the collation of results from all 30 local government areas before formally declaring Adeleke the winner in the early hours of Sunday, August 16.

The 2026 Osun election was effectively a two-horse contest between Adeleke and Oyebamiji, but the final figures show that Adeleke won 19 LGAs, while Oyebamiji carried 11 LGAs.

The results are based on the figures published through INEC's election results system and the final figures announced at the state collation centre.

Osun election 2026: Final result

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The main contenders in the 2026 Osun governorship race: Ademola Adeleke (Accord), Bola Oyebamiji (APC), and Najeem Salaam (ADC).

Candidate/Party Votes Ademola Adeleke — Accord 511,067 Bola Oyebamiji — APC 444,815 Najeem Salaam — ADC 17,180 ADP 2,946 ZLP 2,482 AAC 1,458 APGA 1,474 YPP 534 APM 234 SDP 155 APP 114 BP 111 NNPP 118 PRP 83

INEC's final figures put the total valid votes at 985,079, while 1,005,800 votes were cast. A total of 1,010,604 voters were accredited, with 20,721 rejected votes.

The figures mean Adeleke defeated Oyebamiji by 66,252 votes, making the Accord candidate the clear winner on the statewide vote.

Full Osun 2026 governorship election results by LGA

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A voter completing accreditation procedures at a polling station in Oriade Local Government Area during the Osun governorship election.

The results below show the votes recorded by the three leading parties: Accord, APC and ADC, in each of Osun's 30 local government areas.

LGA Accord APC ADC Winner Olorunda 23,514 24,671 666 APC Ejigbo 18,458 16,195 5,053 Accord Ife South 13,507 14,678 290 APC Olaoluwa 10,163 10,782 213 APC Isokan 13,765 14,063 384 APC Ayedaade 16,681 15,719 331 Accord Egbedore 19,278 11,194 363 Accord Atakumosa East 7,872 9,936 333 APC Aiyedire 11,073 9,910 148 Accord Irewole 10,934 29,972 275 APC Ila 16,211 12,934 259 Accord Ede North 35,427 10,283 307 Accord Iwo 27,085 19,660 588 Accord Atakumosa West 7,479 10,037 213 APC Ifelodun 21,107 18,396 509 Accord Ife East 27,201 18,600 935 Accord Odo-Otin 18,003 15,435 377 Accord Oriade 21,343 14,863 423 Accord Osogbo 36,480 30,474 1,503 Accord Orolu 12,352 10,622 236 Accord Obokun 12,023 16,120 205 APC Irepodun 14,504 15,713 249 APC Boripe 12,448 19,963 379 APC Ife Central 21,171 15,913 747 Accord Boluwaduro 7,118 7,050 179 Accord Ede South 26,188 6,219 390 Accord Ife North 13,879 9,613 333 Accord Ilesa West 16,196 12,756 673 Accord Ifedayo 7,427 6,836 115 Accord Ilesa East 12,280 16,208 504 APC

The LGA figures show a striking geographic split. Adeleke built his statewide advantage by combining victories in several populous LGAs with particularly large margins in places such as Ede North, Ede South, Osogbo, Iwo and Ife East.

The published collation figures support the overall totals of 511,067 votes for Accord and 444,815 for APC.

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Adeleke wins 19 LGAs

Osun Election Results 2026: INEC Declares Adeleke Winner With 511,067 Votes

Adeleke's 19 victories were:

Ede North

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Ede South

Ejigbo

Iwo

Egbedore

Ife North

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Ife East

Ife Central

Oriade

Ifelodun

Orolu

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Ayedaade

Aiyedire

Odo-Otin

Boluwaduro

Ilesa West

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Ifedayo

Osogbo

Ila

The Accord candidate's biggest LGA vote haul came in Osogbo, where he scored 36,480 votes, compared with APC's 30,474.

He also recorded 35,427 votes in Ede North, giving him a 25,144-vote advantage over Oyebamiji in that LGA.

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In Ede South, Adeleke scored 26,188 votes against APC's 6,219 — a margin of 19,969 votes.

Other significant Accord victories included:

Ife East: 27,201 to 18,600

Iwo: 27,085 to 19,660

Egbedore: 19,278 to 11,194

Oriade: 21,343 to 14,863

Ifelodun: 21,107 to 18,396

Ife Central: 21,171 to 15,913

These margins were important to Adeleke's final statewide advantage.

Oyebamiji wins 11 LGAs

Bola Oyebamiji, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and former Commissioner for Finance in Osun State wins 11 LGAs

The APC candidate won 11 LGAs:

Irewole

Isokan

Olorunda

Atakumosa East

Atakumosa West

Ilesa East

Boripe

Irepodun

Obokun

Ife South

Olaoluwa

Oyebamiji's strongest LGA performance came in Irewole, where he polled 29,972 votes against Adeleke's 10,934 — a margin of 19,038 votes.

He also recorded sizeable victories in:

Boripe: 19,963 to 12,448

Obokun: 16,120 to 12,023

Ilesa East: 16,208 to 12,280

Atakumosa West: 10,037 to 7,479

However, APC's 11 LGA victories were not enough to overcome the larger aggregate margins Adeleke accumulated across his 19 winning councils.

The closest LGA races

Although the election produced a 66,252-vote statewide gap, several local government contests were extremely close.

Boluwaduro was one of the tightest races. Adeleke won with 7,118 votes, just 68 votes ahead of Oyebamiji, who scored 7,050.

In Isokan, APC's Oyebamiji defeated Adeleke by only 298 votes, polling 14,063 against 13,765.

The result in Olaoluwa was also relatively close, with Oyebamiji securing 10,782 votes against Adeleke's 10,163.

ADC finishes third

Najeem Salaam, African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate and former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly finished third.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam, finished a distant third statewide with 17,180 votes.

Salaam did not win any of the 30 LGAs, but ADC recorded some of its stronger performances in individual councils.

In Ejigbo, for instance, the party polled 5,053 votes, while it recorded 1,503 votes in Osogbo and 935 in Ife East.

The remaining 11 candidates collectively recorded considerably smaller totals than the three leading candidates.

INEC's final figures show ADP with 2,946 votes, ZLP with 2,482, AAC with 1,458, APGA with 1,474 and YPP with 534, among others.

Adeleke secures second term

Governor Ademola Adeleke the moment he was declared winner by INEC pic.twitter.com/lfacyb704z — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) August 16, 2026

The result gives Adeleke another four-year term as governor of Osun State.

He first became governor after winning the 2022 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party before later leaving the PDP and joining Accord.

In the 2026 election, he successfully defended the governorship against an APC campaign led by Oyebamiji and 13 other candidates.

INEC Returning Officer Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, formally declared Adeleke the winner after the completion of the collation of results from the state's 30 LGAs.

The final numbers are:

Accord — Ademola Adeleke: 511,067 votes

APC — Bola Oyebamiji: 444,815 votes

ADC — Najeem Salaam: 17,180 votes

Margin of victory: 66,252 votes

The result marks the conclusion of one of Osun's most closely watched governorship contests and confirms Adeleke's return for a second term.