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Osun election results 2026: Full breakdown of votes for Adeleke, Oyebamiji and other candidates

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 09:24 - 16 August 2026
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Osun election results 2026.
Osun election results 2026: The key statewide figures are 511,067 votes for Ademola Adeleke, 444,815 for Bola Oyebamiji and 17,180 for Najeem Salaam, with Adeleke winning 19 of the 30 LGAs. These figures are consistent with the final results reported after INEC's collation.
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  • Ademola Adeleke of Accord won the 2026 Osun governorship election with 511,067 votes, defeating APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji, who polled 444,815 votes — a winning margin of 66,252 votes. 

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  • Adeleke won 19 of Osun's 30 LGAs, while Oyebamiji secured 11 LGAs, with the results showing strong performances by both candidates in different parts of the state. 

  • ADC candidate Najeem Salaam finished third with 17,180 votes, while the article provides the detailed LGA-by-LGA breakdown and explains how the individual margins produced Adeleke's statewide victory. 

The Osun Election 2026 has been concluded. 

Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has been declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election after defeating his closest challenger, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji, by 66,252 votes.

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Adeleke secured 511,067 votes, while Oyebamiji polled 444,815 votes in the election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) completed the collation of results from all 30 local government areas before formally declaring Adeleke the winner in the early hours of Sunday, August 16.

The 2026 Osun election was effectively a two-horse contest between Adeleke and Oyebamiji, but the final figures show that Adeleke won 19 LGAs, while Oyebamiji carried 11 LGAs.

The results are based on the figures published through INEC's election results system and the final figures announced at the state collation centre.

Osun election 2026: Final result

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Side-by-side collage of 2026 Osun governorship candidates Ademola Adeleke, Bola Oyebamiji, and Najeem Salaam.
The main contenders in the 2026 Osun governorship race: Ademola Adeleke (Accord), Bola Oyebamiji (APC), and Najeem Salaam (ADC).

Candidate/Party

Votes

Ademola Adeleke — Accord

511,067

Bola Oyebamiji — APC

444,815

Najeem Salaam — ADC

17,180

ADP

2,946

ZLP

2,482

AAC

1,458

APGA

1,474

YPP

534

APM

234

SDP

155

APP

114

BP

111

NNPP

118

PRP

83

INEC's final figures put the total valid votes at 985,079, while 1,005,800 votes were cast. A total of 1,010,604 voters were accredited, with 20,721 rejected votes. 

The figures mean Adeleke defeated Oyebamiji by 66,252 votes, making the Accord candidate the clear winner on the statewide vote.

Full Osun 2026 governorship election results by LGA

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A voter completing accreditation procedures at a polling station in Oriade Local Government Area during the Osun governorship election.
A voter completing accreditation procedures at a polling station in Oriade Local Government Area during the Osun governorship election.

The results below show the votes recorded by the three leading parties: Accord, APC and ADC, in each of Osun's 30 local government areas.

LGA

Accord

APC

ADC

Winner

Olorunda

23,514

24,671

666

APC

Ejigbo

18,458

16,195

5,053

Accord

Ife South

13,507

14,678

290

APC

Olaoluwa

10,163

10,782

213

APC

Isokan

13,765

14,063

384

APC

Ayedaade

16,681

15,719

331

Accord

Egbedore

19,278

11,194

363

Accord

Atakumosa East

7,872

9,936

333

APC

Aiyedire

11,073

9,910

148

Accord

Irewole

10,934

29,972

275

APC

Ila

16,211

12,934

259

Accord

Ede North

35,427

10,283

307

Accord

Iwo

27,085

19,660

588

Accord

Atakumosa West

7,479

10,037

213

APC

Ifelodun

21,107

18,396

509

Accord

Ife East

27,201

18,600

935

Accord

Odo-Otin

18,003

15,435

377

Accord

Oriade

21,343

14,863

423

Accord

Osogbo

36,480

30,474

1,503

Accord

Orolu

12,352

10,622

236

Accord

Obokun

12,023

16,120

205

APC

Irepodun

14,504

15,713

249

APC

Boripe

12,448

19,963

379

APC

Ife Central

21,171

15,913

747

Accord

Boluwaduro

7,118

7,050

179

Accord

Ede South

26,188

6,219

390

Accord

Ife North

13,879

9,613

333

Accord

Ilesa West

16,196

12,756

673

Accord

Ifedayo

7,427

6,836

115

Accord

Ilesa East

12,280

16,208

504

APC

The LGA figures show a striking geographic split. Adeleke built his statewide advantage by combining victories in several populous LGAs with particularly large margins in places such as Ede North, Ede South, Osogbo, Iwo and Ife East. 

The published collation figures support the overall totals of 511,067 votes for Accord and 444,815 for APC.

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Adeleke wins 19 LGAs

Osun Election Results 2026: INEC Declares Adeleke Winner With 511,067 Votes

Adeleke's 19 victories were:

  • Ede North

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  • Ede South

  • Ejigbo

  • Iwo

  • Egbedore

  • Ife North

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  • Ife East

  • Ife Central

  • Oriade

  • Ifelodun

  • Orolu

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  • Ayedaade

  • Aiyedire

  • Odo-Otin

  • Boluwaduro

  • Ilesa West

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  • Ifedayo

  • Osogbo

  • Ila

The Accord candidate's biggest LGA vote haul came in Osogbo, where he scored 36,480 votes, compared with APC's 30,474.

He also recorded 35,427 votes in Ede North, giving him a 25,144-vote advantage over Oyebamiji in that LGA.

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In Ede South, Adeleke scored 26,188 votes against APC's 6,219 — a margin of 19,969 votes.

Other significant Accord victories included:

  • Ife East: 27,201 to 18,600

  • Iwo: 27,085 to 19,660

  • Egbedore: 19,278 to 11,194

  • Oriade: 21,343 to 14,863

  • Ifelodun: 21,107 to 18,396

  • Ife Central: 21,171 to 15,913

These margins were important to Adeleke's final statewide advantage.

RELATED: VIDEO: Police catch Osun lawmaker with over 200 PVCs, 143 alleged vote buyers camped in his house

Oyebamiji wins 11 LGAs

Bola Oyebamiji, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and former Commissioner for Finance in Osun State.
Bola Oyebamiji, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and former Commissioner for Finance in Osun State wins 11 LGAs

The APC candidate won 11 LGAs:

  • Irewole

  • Isokan

  • Olorunda

  • Atakumosa East

  • Atakumosa West

  • Ilesa East

  • Boripe

  • Irepodun

  • Obokun

  • Ife South

  • Olaoluwa

Oyebamiji's strongest LGA performance came in Irewole, where he polled 29,972 votes against Adeleke's 10,934 — a margin of 19,038 votes.

He also recorded sizeable victories in:

  • Boripe: 19,963 to 12,448

  • Obokun: 16,120 to 12,023

  • Ilesa East: 16,208 to 12,280

  • Atakumosa West: 10,037 to 7,479

However, APC's 11 LGA victories were not enough to overcome the larger aggregate margins Adeleke accumulated across his 19 winning councils. 

The closest LGA races

Although the election produced a 66,252-vote statewide gap, several local government contests were extremely close.

Boluwaduro was one of the tightest races. Adeleke won with 7,118 votes, just 68 votes ahead of Oyebamiji, who scored 7,050.

In Isokan, APC's Oyebamiji defeated Adeleke by only 298 votes, polling 14,063 against 13,765.

The result in Olaoluwa was also relatively close, with Oyebamiji securing 10,782 votes against Adeleke's 10,163.

ADC finishes third

Najeem Salaam, African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate and former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.
Najeem Salaam, African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate and former Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly finished third.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam, finished a distant third statewide with 17,180 votes.

Salaam did not win any of the 30 LGAs, but ADC recorded some of its stronger performances in individual councils.

In Ejigbo, for instance, the party polled 5,053 votes, while it recorded 1,503 votes in Osogbo and 935 in Ife East.

The remaining 11 candidates collectively recorded considerably smaller totals than the three leading candidates. 

INEC's final figures show ADP with 2,946 votes, ZLP with 2,482, AAC with 1,458, APGA with 1,474 and YPP with 534, among others. 

Adeleke secures second term

The result gives Adeleke another four-year term as governor of Osun State.

He first became governor after winning the 2022 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party before later leaving the PDP and joining Accord.

In the 2026 election, he successfully defended the governorship against an APC campaign led by Oyebamiji and 13 other candidates.

INEC Returning Officer Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, formally declared Adeleke the winner after the completion of the collation of results from the state's 30 LGAs. 

The final numbers are:

  • Accord — Ademola Adeleke: 511,067 votes

  • APC — Bola Oyebamiji: 444,815 votes

  • ADC — Najeem Salaam: 17,180 votes

  • Margin of victory: 66,252 votes

The result marks the conclusion of one of Osun's most closely watched governorship contests and confirms Adeleke's return for a second term.

The LGA breakdown in this report was checked against the results published through INEC's election results platform and the final figures announced during the official state collation. The INEC election results page is available on the commission's results portal.

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