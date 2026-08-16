Osun election results 2026: Full breakdown of votes for Adeleke, Oyebamiji and other candidates
Ademola Adeleke of Accord won the 2026 Osun governorship election with 511,067 votes, defeating APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji, who polled 444,815 votes — a winning margin of 66,252 votes.
Adeleke won 19 of Osun's 30 LGAs, while Oyebamiji secured 11 LGAs, with the results showing strong performances by both candidates in different parts of the state.
ADC candidate Najeem Salaam finished third with 17,180 votes, while the article provides the detailed LGA-by-LGA breakdown and explains how the individual margins produced Adeleke's statewide victory.
The Osun Election 2026 has been concluded.
Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party has been declared the winner of the Osun State governorship election after defeating his closest challenger, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Oyebamiji, by 66,252 votes.
Adeleke secured 511,067 votes, while Oyebamiji polled 444,815 votes in the election held on Saturday, August 15, 2026.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) completed the collation of results from all 30 local government areas before formally declaring Adeleke the winner in the early hours of Sunday, August 16.
The 2026 Osun election was effectively a two-horse contest between Adeleke and Oyebamiji, but the final figures show that Adeleke won 19 LGAs, while Oyebamiji carried 11 LGAs.
The results are based on the figures published through INEC's election results system and the final figures announced at the state collation centre.
Osun election 2026: Final result
Candidate/Party
Votes
Ademola Adeleke — Accord
511,067
Bola Oyebamiji — APC
444,815
Najeem Salaam — ADC
17,180
ADP
2,946
ZLP
2,482
AAC
1,458
APGA
1,474
YPP
534
APM
234
SDP
155
APP
114
BP
111
NNPP
118
PRP
83
INEC's final figures put the total valid votes at 985,079, while 1,005,800 votes were cast. A total of 1,010,604 voters were accredited, with 20,721 rejected votes.
The figures mean Adeleke defeated Oyebamiji by 66,252 votes, making the Accord candidate the clear winner on the statewide vote.
Full Osun 2026 governorship election results by LGA
The results below show the votes recorded by the three leading parties: Accord, APC and ADC, in each of Osun's 30 local government areas.
LGA
Accord
APC
ADC
Winner
Olorunda
23,514
24,671
666
APC
Ejigbo
18,458
16,195
5,053
Accord
Ife South
13,507
14,678
290
APC
Olaoluwa
10,163
10,782
213
APC
Isokan
13,765
14,063
384
APC
Ayedaade
16,681
15,719
331
Accord
Egbedore
19,278
11,194
363
Accord
Atakumosa East
7,872
9,936
333
APC
Aiyedire
11,073
9,910
148
Accord
Irewole
10,934
29,972
275
APC
Ila
16,211
12,934
259
Accord
Ede North
35,427
10,283
307
Accord
Iwo
27,085
19,660
588
Accord
Atakumosa West
7,479
10,037
213
APC
Ifelodun
21,107
18,396
509
Accord
Ife East
27,201
18,600
935
Accord
Odo-Otin
18,003
15,435
377
Accord
Oriade
21,343
14,863
423
Accord
Osogbo
36,480
30,474
1,503
Accord
Orolu
12,352
10,622
236
Accord
Obokun
12,023
16,120
205
APC
Irepodun
14,504
15,713
249
APC
Boripe
12,448
19,963
379
APC
Ife Central
21,171
15,913
747
Accord
Boluwaduro
7,118
7,050
179
Accord
Ede South
26,188
6,219
390
Accord
Ife North
13,879
9,613
333
Accord
Ilesa West
16,196
12,756
673
Accord
Ifedayo
7,427
6,836
115
Accord
Ilesa East
12,280
16,208
504
APC
The LGA figures show a striking geographic split. Adeleke built his statewide advantage by combining victories in several populous LGAs with particularly large margins in places such as Ede North, Ede South, Osogbo, Iwo and Ife East.
The published collation figures support the overall totals of 511,067 votes for Accord and 444,815 for APC.
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Adeleke wins 19 LGAs
Adeleke's 19 victories were:
Ede North
Ede South
Ejigbo
Iwo
Egbedore
Ife North
Ife East
Ife Central
Oriade
Ifelodun
Orolu
Ayedaade
Aiyedire
Odo-Otin
Boluwaduro
Ilesa West
Ifedayo
Osogbo
Ila
The Accord candidate's biggest LGA vote haul came in Osogbo, where he scored 36,480 votes, compared with APC's 30,474.
He also recorded 35,427 votes in Ede North, giving him a 25,144-vote advantage over Oyebamiji in that LGA.
In Ede South, Adeleke scored 26,188 votes against APC's 6,219 — a margin of 19,969 votes.
Other significant Accord victories included:
Ife East: 27,201 to 18,600
Iwo: 27,085 to 19,660
Egbedore: 19,278 to 11,194
Oriade: 21,343 to 14,863
Ifelodun: 21,107 to 18,396
Ife Central: 21,171 to 15,913
These margins were important to Adeleke's final statewide advantage.
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Oyebamiji wins 11 LGAs
The APC candidate won 11 LGAs:
Irewole
Isokan
Olorunda
Atakumosa East
Atakumosa West
Ilesa East
Boripe
Irepodun
Obokun
Ife South
Olaoluwa
Oyebamiji's strongest LGA performance came in Irewole, where he polled 29,972 votes against Adeleke's 10,934 — a margin of 19,038 votes.
He also recorded sizeable victories in:
Boripe: 19,963 to 12,448
Obokun: 16,120 to 12,023
Ilesa East: 16,208 to 12,280
Atakumosa West: 10,037 to 7,479
However, APC's 11 LGA victories were not enough to overcome the larger aggregate margins Adeleke accumulated across his 19 winning councils.
The closest LGA races
Although the election produced a 66,252-vote statewide gap, several local government contests were extremely close.
Boluwaduro was one of the tightest races. Adeleke won with 7,118 votes, just 68 votes ahead of Oyebamiji, who scored 7,050.
In Isokan, APC's Oyebamiji defeated Adeleke by only 298 votes, polling 14,063 against 13,765.
The result in Olaoluwa was also relatively close, with Oyebamiji securing 10,782 votes against Adeleke's 10,163.
ADC finishes third
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam, finished a distant third statewide with 17,180 votes.
Salaam did not win any of the 30 LGAs, but ADC recorded some of its stronger performances in individual councils.
In Ejigbo, for instance, the party polled 5,053 votes, while it recorded 1,503 votes in Osogbo and 935 in Ife East.
The remaining 11 candidates collectively recorded considerably smaller totals than the three leading candidates.
INEC's final figures show ADP with 2,946 votes, ZLP with 2,482, AAC with 1,458, APGA with 1,474 and YPP with 534, among others.
Adeleke secures second term
Governor Ademola Adeleke the moment he was declared winner by INEC pic.twitter.com/lfacyb704z— Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) August 16, 2026
The result gives Adeleke another four-year term as governor of Osun State.
He first became governor after winning the 2022 governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party before later leaving the PDP and joining Accord.
In the 2026 election, he successfully defended the governorship against an APC campaign led by Oyebamiji and 13 other candidates.
INEC Returning Officer Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, formally declared Adeleke the winner after the completion of the collation of results from the state's 30 LGAs.
The final numbers are:
Accord — Ademola Adeleke: 511,067 votes
APC — Bola Oyebamiji: 444,815 votes
ADC — Najeem Salaam: 17,180 votes
Margin of victory: 66,252 votes
The result marks the conclusion of one of Osun's most closely watched governorship contests and confirms Adeleke's return for a second term.
The LGA breakdown in this report was checked against the results published through INEC's election results platform and the final figures announced during the official state collation. The INEC election results page is available on the commission's results portal.