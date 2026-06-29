OPay introduces emergency lock and safety PIN to help Nigerians stay protected

The Emergency Lock feature allows customers to instantly freeze their OPay account with a single tap

The Emergency Lock feature allows customers to instantly freeze their OPay account with a single tap

OPay, a leading fintech company in Nigeria, has introduced two new security features, Emergency Lock and Safety PIN, designed to give customers greater control over their money during security emergencies and unexpected situations.

The new features reaffirm OPay's commitment to putting customers first by providing practical tools that help users protect their funds before fraud, theft, or coercion can occur.

For tens of millions of Nigerians, digital payments have become an essential part of everyday life. However, concerns around phone theft, robbery, account compromise, and forced transfers remain a reality for many individuals. OPay's latest security innovations were developed to address these concerns by enabling customers to take immediate action in critical moments.

Emergency Lock: Protection at the Touch of a Button

The Emergency Lock feature allows customers to instantly freeze their OPay account with a single tap whenever they sense a threat or believe their account may be at risk.

Whether a user notices suspicious activity, is entering an unfamiliar environment, or wants extra peace of mind, activating Emergency Lock immediately freezes the account for 24 hours. During this period, all outgoing transactions, including transfers, bill payments, and card transactions, are automatically blocked. The freeze takes effect instantly, helping customers protect their funds before any unauthorised activity can occur.

Most importantly, once activated, the freeze cannot be removed by anyone, not even the customer or OPay customer service, until the security period expires. This ensures maximum protection when it is needed most.

Safety PIN: A New Layer of Protection During Coercion

The newly launched Safety PIN introduces an innovative way for customers to protect themselves in situations where they may be forced to make a transfer or payment against their will.

Customers can set up a unique Safety PIN. If they ever find themselves in a threatening situation, they can enter the Safety PIN. Once entered, the system discreetly triggers a 24-hour account freeze. This allows customers to activate protection without drawing attention to themselves during a potentially dangerous situation.

Moving Beyond Recovery to Prevention

Traditionally, many financial security solutions focus on helping customers recover after an incident. OPay's new security features take a different approach, helping customers prevent losses at the moment a threat emerges.



By combining proactive protection with Emergency Lock and discreet protection with Safety PIN, OPay is giving customers practical tools to stay one step ahead of unauthorised access attempts.

Putting Customers at the Centre of Innovation

Speaking on the new features, Dotun Adekunle, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, OPay, said:

"At OPay, every innovation starts with a simple question: how can we better protect and serve our customers? Emergency Lock and Safety PIN were developed to address real-life situations that many Nigerians face every day. These features are designed to give customers immediate control over their finances during moments of uncertainty, helping them protect what matters most. We believe financial services should not only be convenient, but also provide confidence, security, and peace of mind."

The introduction of Emergency Lock and Safety PIN reflects OPay's continued investment in customer safety, security innovation, and responsible financial services. As digital payments continue to grow across Nigeria, OPay remains focused on developing solutions that make financial transactions safer, simpler, and more reliable for everyone.

With these new features, OPay is empowering Nigerians with more than just digital payments; it is providing practical tools that help customers stay protected in everyday life.

Customers can access the Emergency Lock feature by navigating to the Security Centre within the OPay app and selecting Emergency Lock. They can also set up their Safety PIN in the Security Centre.

About OPay

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology.

The company offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others. Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customers' funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.