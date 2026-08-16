Former President Olusegun Obasanjo warmly greets Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke following his re-election victory in the Osun governorship election.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo warmly greets Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke following his re-election victory in the Osun governorship election.

WATCH: Obasanjo dances with Adeleke after congratulating him on Osun re-election

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo visits Ademola Adeleke after his Osun re-election.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo paid a surprise congratulatory visit to Governor Ademola Adeleke after INEC declared the Accord Party candidate winner of the August 15 Osun governorship election.

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The visit comes shortly after Obasanjo criticised Africa’s “winner-takes-all” democratic model, arguing that Nigeria and other African countries need a system with greater local context and inclusiveness.

Obasanjo and Adeleke have maintained a close public relationship since Adeleke became governor, with Obasanjo repeatedly praising his governance while urging him to combine his famous dancing with hard work, integrity and delivery.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has paid a surprise congratulatory visit to Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke following his victory in the August 15 governorship election.

In a video circulating online, the two men are seen dancing together and sharing a light-hearted moment as they celebrate Adeleke’s victory.

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Olusegun Obasanjo paid a surprise congratulatory visit to Governor Ademola Adeleke. pic.twitter.com/4c3ioCJ2V8 — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) August 16, 2026

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke, the Accord Party candidate, winner of the Osun state 2026 governorship election after he secured 511,067 votes across 19 of Osun’s 30 local government areas.

The significance of Obasanjo's visit

Obasanjo’s visit comes at a crucial moment for Nigeria’s democracy.

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Former President Olusegun Obasanjo addressing Africa's democratic model and political governance challenges.

Speaking at the 2026 Goodluck Jonathan Foundation Democracy Dialogue in Bauchi on August 11, the former president criticised the democratic system inherited by many African countries from the West.

He argued that the model has produced a “winner-takes-all” political culture in which election victories can lead to the exclusion or marginalisation of opponents.

According to Obasanjo, African countries need a democratic system with greater African context and content.

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That position makes his decision to personally congratulate Adeleke after a competitive election noteworthy.

The visit does not mean Obasanjo believes Nigeria’s democracy is without flaws. Rather, it highlights his broader argument that elections, political competition and good governance remain essential parts of a functioning democracy.

Obasanjo and Adeleke have a long-standing relationship

Governor Ademola Adeleke joins former President Olusegun Obasanjo and guests during Obasanjo’s 88th birthday celebration in March 2025.

The former president’s relationship with Adeleke predates the 2026 election.

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Obasanjo has publicly praised the governor several times since Adeleke assumed office in 2022.

In 2023, he defended Adeleke against critics who focused heavily on the governor’s dancing, describing him as a governor who could both dance and work .

In 2024, Obasanjo jokingly described Adeleke as his “dancing partner” during an event in Osun.

Adeleke has also consistently expressed admiration for Obasanjo.

In 2025, he celebrated Obasanjo’s 88th birthday, describing the former president as a “father of all” and praising his contribution to Nigeria’s democratic development.

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The relationship has therefore developed beyond political courtesy, with both men publicly acknowledging each other’s roles and influence.

Osun election becomes a test of democratic choice

A voter completing accreditation procedures at a polling station in Oriade Local Government Area during the Osun governorship election.

The significance of the visit is also tied to what the Osun election represents.

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Adeleke entered the election as the incumbent, facing a strong challenge from Oyebamiji and other candidates.

After the votes were counted, INEC declared Adeleke the winner, with the governor taking 19 LGAs while Oyebamiji won 11.

The result means voters had the opportunity to either retain an incumbent or replace him through the ballot box.

Adeleke himself described the outcome as a “victory for democracy” and said the result showed that Osun voters had recognised his administration’s work in areas including infrastructure, education and agriculture.

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde similarly described Adeleke’s victory as a triumph for democracy and praised Osun voters for exercising their franchise.

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