Police officers attached to the B Division Surveillance Team apprehended 33-year-old Jacob Irewa at Oworo Estate in Felele following a distress call regarding a violent domestic altercation

Police officers attached to the B Division Surveillance Team apprehended 33-year-old Jacob Irewa at Oworo Estate in Felele following a distress call regarding a violent domestic altercation

Kogi man allegedly set wife on fire after she burnt his clothes, police say

A 33-year-old man in Kogi State was arrested after allegedly setting his wife on fire during a domestic dispute. Police say he confessed and will face attempted culpable homicide charges.

A 33-year-old Kogi man, Jacob Irewa, was arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire.

Police said the fight started after the wife allegedly burnt some of her husband's clothes.

The victim suffered injuries and is receiving treatment at Honey Gold Hospital in Lokoja.

The suspect is expected to be charged with attempted culpable homicide after investigations.

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Domestic violence took a disturbing turn in Kogi State after a 33-year-old man, Jacob Irewa, was arrested for allegedly setting his wife on fire during an argument over clothes.

The incident happened on Friday, August 14, at Oworo Estate in Felele, Lokoja, according to the Kogi State Police Command.

33-year-old man allegedly set wife ablaze during domestic dispute and has been arrested by the police pic.twitter.com/OjddUuwEzc — Nigeria Stories (@NigeriaStories) August 17, 2026

Police spokesperson, ASP Afusat Saliu, said the victim, Mrs Berida Irawo, suffered burn injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Honey Gold Hospital in Felele.

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According to the police, officers attached to the B Division Surveillance Team rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call and arrested the suspect immediately.

Saliu said investigations showed that the argument started after the wife allegedly burnt some of her husband's clothes without telling him.

The situation, however, reportedly got out of hand.

"Preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the altercation began after Mrs Irawo burnt some of her husband’s clothes without his consent.

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"The disagreement escalated when the suspect allegedly threatened his wife, siphoned petrol from his motorcycle and proceeded to set her on fire.

"In his statement to the police, the suspect admitted to setting his wife ablaze," Saliu said.

Medical staff at Honey Gold Hospital in Felele provided emergency care to Mrs. Berida Irawo after she sustained serious burn injuries during the attack.

The police spokesperson added that detectives have begun a full investigation to establish every detail surrounding the attack and gather more evidence before the case goes to court.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State, CP Naziru Kankarofi, condemned the act, describing it as "barbaric and unacceptable."

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He also reminded residents that the command has zero tolerance for domestic violence and urged couples and families to settle disagreements through legal and peaceful means instead of resorting to violence.

"The command will not condone any action capable of endangering lives.

"We encourage citizens to seek peaceful and legal means of settling disagreements," Kankarofi stated.

Police said the suspect will be charged with attempted culpable homicide once investigations are concluded.

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