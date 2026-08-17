2026-2027 academic session admissions: 11 universities that have released admission lists

A prospective student checks his 2026/2027 admission status on JAMB CAPS as Nigerian universities begin releasing their first-batch and merit admission lists.

A prospective student checks his 2026/2027 admission status on JAMB CAPS as Nigerian universities begin releasing their first-batch and merit admission lists.

See 11 Nigerian universities that have released admission lists for the 2026–2027 academic session, including UNIBEN, UNIZIK, KWASU, IAUE and SAZU.

11 universities have released 2026/2027 admission list updates: KWASU, IAUE, UNIDEL, Adeleke University, UNIBEN, EBSU, Al-Istiqama University, UNIZIK, LASU, SAZU and OAUSTECH.

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The releases include merit, first-batch, second-batch and school-portal/JAMB CAPS admission lists, depending on the institution.

Candidates should check JAMB CAPS and their university portal, accept genuine offers, print their JAMB admission letters and complete acceptance and clearance requirements within the applicable deadlines.

The wait for admission into Nigerian universities for the 2026/2027 academic session has begun to ease, with several institutions already releasing their admission lists.

MySchool’s (Nigerian admission-tracking platform) latest admission updates show that 11 universities have released admission lists for the new academic session.

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Note that admission is still ongoing and more universities are expected to release their lists as they complete their screening and admission processes.

Universities that have released 2026/2027 admission lists

LASU recorded over 84,000 applications in 2026.

1. Lagos State University (LASU)

2. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE)

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3. University of Delta (UNIDEL)

4. Adeleke University

5. University of Benin (UNIBEN)

6. Ebonyi State University (EBSU)

7. Al-Istiqama University, Sumaila

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8. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)

9. Kwara State University (KWASU)

10. Sa'adu Zungur University (SAZU)

11. Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH)

READ NEXT: 10 cheapest private universities in Nigeria

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Important things to note

SAZU has published both its merit and second-batch lists for the 2026-2027 academic session.

While the majority of the institutions have released merit or first-batch lists, only SAZU has published both its merit and second-batch lists.

Al-Istiqama University (AUSU), Sumaila, Kano State, extended its Post-UTME application deadline as part of its admission exercise.

Sa'adu Zungur University (SAZU), Bauchi State, invited successful candidates for physical screening as part of the admission process. According to the university's admission notice, the physical screening is scheduled for September 28 to October 9, 2026.

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UNIDEL commenced arrangements for the online clearance exercise for newly admitted students.

How to check your 2026/2027 admission status

Prospective candidates checking 2026/2027 university admission updates and screening portal requirements together on campus.

There are two main places candidates should check: JAMB CAPS and their university's official admission portal.

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Check JAMB CAPS

Candidates whose universities release admission offers through JAMB should log into the JAMB e-Facility portal and access CAPS.

From the dashboard, select the admission-status option and follow the instructions to view your offer.

JAMB CAPS is particularly important for candidates whose universities upload their admission offers directly to the central system, such as UNIBEN and UNIZIK.

Accept or reject your admission

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If JAMB CAPS shows that you have been offered admission, you will have the option to accept or reject the offer.

Candidates who want the admission should select Accept and complete the process within any applicable deadline communicated by JAMB or the university.

Do not leave an admission offer unattended while waiting for another institution without checking the consequences of your decision.

Check your university portal

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Candidates should also visit the official admission portal of the university they applied to.

This is particularly important where an institution publishes its admission list or clearance instructions on its own platform.

University portals may provide additional information about:

Acceptance fees

Online clearance

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Physical screening

Required documents

School fees

Registration deadlines

The requirements vary from one institution to another.

Print your JAMB admission letter

After accepting an admission offer, candidates should print their JAMB admission letter.

The document is commonly required during university registration and physical clearance, so candidates should keep both digital and printed copies.

Confirm your O'Level result

Candidates should also ensure that their WAEC, NECO or other accepted O'Level results have been uploaded to JAMB where required.

An issue with O'Level result uploading can affect the processing of an admission offer.

What if your name is not on the list?

Not seeing your name on the first list does not necessarily mean that you have lost your admission opportunity.

Universities release admission offers in different stages, including merit, first-batch, second-batch and supplementary lists.

SAZU, for example, has already released both its merit and second-batch lists for the 2026/2027 session.