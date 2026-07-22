Dr. Bosun Tijani unveils the C.L.I.C.K.D. programme in Abuja, giving Nigerians access to consumer credit for laptops, smartphones, tablets and other digital devices

Dr. Bosun Tijani unveils the C.L.I.C.K.D. programme in Abuja, giving Nigerians access to consumer credit for laptops, smartphones, tablets and other digital devices

FG opens applications for laptop and smartphone loans — see full list of requirements

The Federal Government has opened applications for its new C.L.I.C.K.D. consumer credit scheme, allowing eligible Nigerians to get laptops, smartphones and tablets on loan. Here's who qualifies and how to apply.

FG has opened applications for its new C.L.I.C.K.D. loan scheme for laptops, smartphones, tablets and other digital devices.

Only 3MTT fellows are officially eligible for the current 1,000-laptop pilot phase, although the portal includes other digital talent programmes.

Applications are submitted online through the CREDICORP C.L.I.C.K.D. portal by filling in personal, employment and device-related details.

Interest rates and repayment terms have not yet been announced, with CREDICORP expected to release more information as the programme expands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Federal Government has officially opened applications for its newly launched Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) programme, giving Nigerians the opportunity to get laptops, smartphones, tablets and other digital devices without paying the full cost upfront.

The initiative is being implemented by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The programme was unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, alongside the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CREDICORP, Uzoma Nwagba.

According to the Federal Government, the scheme is designed to make digital devices more affordable by allowing beneficiaries to spread payments over time instead of making a one-time payment. The pilot phase will also prioritise locally assembled laptops as part of efforts to support local manufacturing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Lagos State pays ₦3.1bn to 331 owners of land and buildings acquired for roads

How to apply for the FG laptop and smartphone loan

The C.L.I.C.K.D. initiative prioritises locally assembled laptops and digital equipment for its 1,000-device pilot phase, aligning consumer credit expansion with national industrial development goals.

Interested applicants can register by following these steps:

Visit the official C.L.I.C.K.D. application page at credicorp.ng/clickd. Click on "I'm Interested." Fill in the required information, including:

Advertisement

Advertisement

State of residence.

Employment status (Salary earner, Freelancer, Business Owner, Student, Job Seeker or NYSC member).

Monthly income (optional).

Whether you're part of a recognised digital talent programme such as 3MTT, Andela Learning Community, Learn2Earn, ALX Africa, HNG Internship, AltSchool Africa or Genesys Tech Hub.

The device you need (Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet or Others).

Why you need the device, such as learning, remote work, software development, freelancing, content creation or business.

How you heard about the programme.

Tick the consent boxes confirming that your information is correct and agreeing to be contacted for eligibility assessment, and submit your application.

Who can apply?

For now, not everyone will get a device immediately.

The current phase is a 1,000-laptop pilot programme, and according to CREDICORP, it is presently targeted at fellows of the Federal Government's Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CREDICORP MD/CEO Uzoma Nwagba emphasizes that the initial phase targets 3MTT fellows while setting the groundwork to scale device loans to freelancers, students, and digital creators nationwide.

Speaking during the launch, CREDICORP boss Uzoma Nwagba said the rollout has already started in Abuja, where 77 beneficiaries received laptops, while the remaining devices will be distributed to qualified beneficiaries across other states in phases.

However, the application portal also allows applicants to indicate if they belong to other digital training programmes, including ALX Africa, Andela Learning Community, HNG Internship, AltSchool Africa, Learn2Earn and Genesys Tech Hub.

This has sparked speculation that participants from those programmes could also be considered as the scheme expands, although CREDICORP has not officially confirmed this.

READ ALSO: Michael Offorkaile receives education support from Governor Alex Otti after scoring 367 in JAMB

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loan details still unavailable

While applications are now open, CREDICORP is yet to announce important details many Nigerians are waiting for.

The agency has not disclosed the interest rate, repayment period, monthly repayment amount or whether beneficiaries will be required to make a down payment before collecting their devices.