The UK opened applications for the 2026/27 Commonwealth Fellowship Programme, giving eligible Nigerians another chance to secure a fully funded opportunity

The UK opened applications for the 2026/27 Commonwealth Fellowship Programme, giving eligible Nigerians another chance to secure a fully funded opportunity

UK opens 2026 Commonwealth Fellowships for Nigerians – here's how to apply before the deadline

The UK has opened applications for the 2026 Commonwealth Fellowships. Nigerian professionals and university lecturers can apply for fully funded fellowships before August 25, 2026. Here's everything you need to know.

The UK has opened applications for the 2026/27 Commonwealth Fellowship Programme, and Nigerians are eligible.

Applications close on August 25, 2026, through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission portal.

The fellowship is open to experienced professionals and PhD-holding university academics.

Successful applicants will receive fully funded travel, visa support, a monthly stipend and other allowances while in the UK.

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The UK has opened applications for the 2026/2027 Commonwealth Fellowship Programme, and yes, Nigerians are eligible.

If you've been looking for a fully funded opportunity to gain international experience without paying for flights or accommodation yourself, this might be one worth checking out.

The fellowship is open to mid-career professionals and university academics across Commonwealth countries. Successful applicants will spend between six weeks and three months in the UK, depending on the category they apply for.

Announcing the programme on X, the UK in Nigeria encouraged qualified candidates to apply before the deadline.

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"Applications are currently open for the #CommonwealthFellowships 2026/27! Professional Fellowships for mid-career professionals and Academic Fellowships for PhD-holding university staff. Open to candidates from all Commonwealth countries till 25 August 26."

According to the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC), the programme has two different categories.

The Commonwealth Professional Fellowship is meant for experienced professionals who want to improve their skills by working with a UK organisation in their field.

The Commonwealth Academic Fellowship, on the other hand, is designed for university lecturers and researchers who already hold a PhD and are employed by a university.

Around 40 fellowship slots are expected to be available for the 2026/27 cycle, with about 30 reserved for applicants from Commonwealth countries eligible for official development assistance, including Nigeria.

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Who can apply?

The programme invits mid-career professionals and PhD-holding university academics from Nigeria and other Commonwealth countries to apply.

For the Professional Fellowship, applicants must have at least five years of relevant full-time work experience, or the equivalent in part-time experience, before the fellowship begins.

For the Academic Fellowship, applicants must:

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Hold a PhD.

Be employed by a recognised university in an eligible Commonwealth country outside the UK.

Applicants must also:

Be citizens of, or have refugee status in, an eligible Commonwealth country.

Be permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country.

Be employed by an organisation they will return to after completing the fellowship.

Submit at least two references, including one from their current employer (unless self-employed).

Not have received a Commonwealth Fellowship within the last five years.

Fellowship duration

Applications for the 2026 Commonwealth Fellowships remains open until August 25, with successful candidates expected to begin their programmes in early 2027.

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Professional Fellowships will run for six weeks to three months and are expected to begin between mid-February and mid-March 2027.

Academic Fellowships will last three months, with programmes scheduled to start in January or February 2027.

How Nigerians can apply

Interested applicants must complete the online application through the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission's application portal before the deadline.

Applications opened on July 28, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. BST and will close at 4:00 p.m. BST on August 25, 2026.

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Applicants will need to provide:

Educational qualifications.

Employment history.

Relevant work experience.

Publications and awards (where applicable).

Two references.

A personal statement.

A development impact statement.

Leadership and voluntary experience.

A scanned copy of a valid passport or national identity card.

The development impact statement is particularly important because applicants must explain how their proposed fellowship fits into one of the CSC's six development themes and how the knowledge gained will benefit their home country after they return.

The fellowship focuses on six major areas:

Science and technology for development.

Improving health systems and population health.

Innovation and entrepreneurship.

Peace, security and governance.

Crisis response and resilience.

Access, inclusion and opportunity.

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What the fellowship pays for

The Commonwealth Fellowship covers return airfare, visa fees, monthly stipends and other allowances for successful applicants.

One of the biggest attractions of the programme is that it is fully funded.

According to the CSC, successful applicants will receive:

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Return airfare between their home country and the UK.

Reimbursement of the standard UK visa application fee.

A monthly stipend of £2,218, or £2,753 for fellows based in the London metropolitan area.

An arrival allowance of up to £1,247.09.

Additional funding for approved conferences, short courses and visits to other UK organisations where necessary.