BBNaija S11: Kamsy evicted, Neche exits voluntarily as Sultex wins Influential Player

Housemates Kamsy and Neche have become the latest contestants to leave the BBNaija Season 11 house, with Kamsy evicted from the show and Neche choosing to make a voluntary exit.

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Kamsy has been evicted from the ‘Show Ya Sef’ house

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neche has voluntarily exited BBNaija Season 11 after serving as Head of House

Sultex has emerged as BBNaija Season 11’s Most Influential Player of the Week, earning immunity from eviction and a tablet in Biggie’s new reward scheme.

Kamsy became the third housemate to leave the ‘Show Ya Sef’ house after Martins and Mercedes, who were the first contestants evicted from the season.

During the latest live eviction show, Kamsy was announced as the housemate with the fewest votes and became the only contestant to leave the house on the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following her eviction, she joined Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on stage, where she opened up about her emotional moments in the house, particularly those involving her relationship with Gerard.

Addressing the tears she shed after their breakup, Kamsy clarified that her emotions were not a reaction to Gerard ending their relationship. She explained that she had been feeling cold, was praying, and the tears came naturally.

When Ebuka asked about Gerard, Kamsy admitted that she was beginning to like him.

Looking ahead, she said her business would remain her priority after the show. Kamsy added that she was ready to take life as it comes and see what the future holds.

Meanwhile, Neche’s exit came as a surprise to the housemates and viewers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neche, who served as the Head of House for the week, announced her decision to leave the competition shortly after Sunday’s live eviction show. She gathered the housemates in the lounge and informed them that she had decided to quit the show without revealing the reason for her decision.

Her announcement left the other housemates emotional as she removed her microphone and name tag before heading to the diary room to complete the exit process.

Before her exit, Neche had also faced questions from Ebuka about her experience as Head of House.

Ebuka asked if she had noticed any housemate change their attitude towards her during her reign. Neche admitted that she had picked up on some strange energy from some of the contestants but did not reveal the names of those involved.

In a subsequent statement, the organisers revealed that Neche voluntarily exited to attend to pressing personal issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On his part, Sultex emerged as the Most Influential Player of the Week, earning immunity from the week’s eviction.

Biggie also introduced a wheel of rewards tied to the BetPawa Elite Reward for the most influential players from the previous and current weeks. Chisom won a laptop, while Sultex received a tablet.