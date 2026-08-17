Avon HMO Partners with Lagos Food Bank to promote healthy nutrition for breastfeeding mothers

To mark World Breastfeeding Week 2026, Avon Healthcare Limited partnered with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative (LFBI) to provide nutrition support, health screening and maternal health education for vulnerable pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers under LFBI's Nutritious Meal Plan Intervention for Vulnerable Mothers and Children.

The initiative was designed to improve access to both nutritional support and practical health information, recognising that healthy mothers are better positioned to raise healthy children.

As part of the intervention, Avon HMO provided health checks, nutrition counselling and maternal health education, equipping 70 mothers and their babies with practical guidance on balanced diets, breastfeeding, hydration and other healthy lifestyle practices that promote the wellbeing of both mother and child. Beneficiaries also received nutritious food packages and essential care items to support their health during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Good nutrition is one of the most important foundations of successful breastfeeding and healthy child development. According to global health experts, breastfeeding mothers require additional energy, protein and essential micronutrients to support breast milk production, aid recovery after childbirth and maintain their own health. Poor maternal nutrition can affect a mother's wellbeing and, in some cases, the quality of care she can provide for her infant.

Speaking on the initiative, Zainab Olagunju, Public Relations Officer, Avon Healthcare Limited, said, "At Avon HMO, we believe every child deserves the healthiest possible start in life, and that begins with supporting the mother. Good nutrition is essential for breastfeeding, recovery after childbirth and the long-term health of both mother and baby. Through this partnership with the Lagos Food Bank Initiative, we are extending healthcare beyond the hospital by providing women with the knowledge, nutritional support and preventive care they need to make healthier decisions for themselves and their families."

Commenting on the collaboration, Maume Agbaosi, Fundraising Senior Officer, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, said, "We are delighted to partner with Avon HMO on this intervention. Collaborations like this help us provide vulnerable mothers with not only nutritious food but also access to credible health information that can improve maternal and child health outcomes. We appreciate Avon HMO for bringing its healthcare expertise and resources to this important initiative."

The collaboration reflects Avon HMO's continued investment in preventive healthcare and community-based interventions that improve health outcomes through education, early intervention and access to quality healthcare services.

As Nigeria continues to prioritise maternal and child health, Avon HMO remains committed to supporting initiatives that empower women with the resources, knowledge and healthcare they need to give their children the healthiest possible start in life.

About Avon Healthcare Limited

Licensed in 2012, Avon Healthcare Ltd (Avon HMO) is a leading health management organisation providing healthcare plans and other healthcare services to individuals, families, groups, companies and communities across Nigeria.

In 2016, Avon became the first HMO in the country to serve the retail market with an array of health plan options, offering everyone the opportunity to subscribe and pay via their mobile devices. By providing broad access to quality healthcare products and services, Avon is empowering Nigerians to live healthier, fuller lives.