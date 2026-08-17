2026/2027 academic session admissions: NUC licences City University Abuja, begins postgraduate admissions

Promoters of City University Abuja officially receiving the institution's operational licence from the NUC Executive Secretary.

Promoters of City University Abuja officially receiving the institution's operational licence from the NUC Executive Secretary.

City University Abuja has received an NUC operational licence and will admit pioneer postgraduate students for the 2026/2027 academic session.

City University Abuja received its NUC operational licence on July 24, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The university is admitting its pioneer postgraduate students for the 2026/2027 academic session.

Its stated academic focus includes postgraduate education, research, entrepreneurship, leadership development and industry-linked learning.

City University Abuja has received an operational licence from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and will begin admitting its pioneer postgraduate students for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The licence was presented to the university's promoters in Abuja on Friday, July 24, 2026, moving the institution from proposed status to a licensed private postgraduate university.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 cheapest private universities in Nigeria

The NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, said the university had completed the regulatory process required for approval.

“Today marks the end of a chapter and the beginning of a new era. You have crossed all the hurdles. The university is now approved and no longer proposed,” Ribadu said, according to reports of the licence presentation.

NUC Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, in his office.

He urged the university's management to maintain the commission's standards in teaching, research, governance and infrastructure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

City University Abuja begins postgraduate admissions

University students carrying out research in a laboratory

Uzoechina Agu, a member of the university's Board of Trustees, represented the promoters at the ceremony.

Agu said the licence marked the culmination of years of planning and investment in an institution focused on quality postgraduate education, research, entrepreneurship and leadership development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The university said it had put academic resources, modern facilities and administrative structures in place for its take-off. Its curriculum is also designed to connect research with industry and provide students with exposure to global perspectives.

The current admission exercise is specifically for postgraduate students.

While City University Abuja has announced that applications for its pioneer postgraduate programmes are underway, the commission's current private-university directory does not yet display City University Abuja.

Prospective applicants should:

Applicants should verify the specific programme they intend to study, its entry requirements, fees, deadline and application process before making any payment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Confirm the available postgraduate programmes and requirements directly with the university.

Use only an application portal linked from an authenticated City University Abuja channel.

Provide the required academic credentials and supporting documents.

Pay any application fee only through an officially confirmed payment channel.

Keep proof of payment and application details after submission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applicants should be cautious about third-party websites and agents advertising City University Abuja admission forms.

City University Abuja's licensing adds to Nigeria's expanding private university sector and gives prospective postgraduate students another option in Abuja.

The most important point for prospective students is that City University Abuja's 2026/2027 admission announcement concerns postgraduate education.