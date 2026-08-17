Shallipopi, Seyi Vibez, T.I Blaze drag label boss over unpaid royalties, alleged signature forgery

Popular Nigerian artistes Shallipopi, Seyi Vibez, and T.I Blaze have called out their former record label, Dapper Music, over allegations of unpaid royalties, contract violations, and signature forgery.

Shallipopi, Seyi Vibez, and T.I Blaze have called out Dapper Music over alleged unpaid royalties and contract violations.

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Shallipopi accused Dapper of forging his signature on a 10-year distribution deal and collecting money from an international record label.

Dapper denied the allegations, saying existing records and the authorities would establish the truth as the dispute escalates.

The dispute resurfaced after T.I Blaze took to X to accuse the label of licensing an artiste’s intellectual property without mutual agreement.

“Fuck Ripper Music… Who dey license another person's intellectual property without mutual agreement? Dapper, your cup don finally full,” he said.

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The singer also alleged that the label’s activities have affected his music output, claiming he has not released songs recorded over the past seven months.

“The issue is, why did you give artistes a contract you can’t abide by. All the decisions that need two minds were made by Ripper Music. Imagine having separate secret emails for artistes and forging artiste signatures… Nah, jail you go end your life, Ripper Music.”

Shortly after T.I Blaze’s outburst, singer Seyi Vibez, who left the label two years ago, joined the conversation.

Seyi Vibez claimed that he played a major role in building Dapper’s career. He also alleged that the label owner used money generated from his success to sign other artistes.

“I am bigger than the whole Dapper and his entire generation. And my money was the money being used to sign all the artistes he signed since Chance Naham! Allah walai. I made Dapper,” he said.

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Shallipopi also accused Dapper Music of forging his signature on agreements beyond what he initially signed.

“In 2023, I signed to Dapper Management only. He forged my signature and put it on a 10-year distribution contract even when I already use DistroKid. He also forged my signature and signed with an international label called Virgin Music Group. I might be from the trenches, but I’m not the dumb type; Dapper went ahead and collected money from Virgin Music Group, and he put all that money in his pocket and told me to work more, more and more, that my money is in the future!”

The singer vowed to pursue the matter and insisted that the dispute would not be allowed to fade away.

“For this case to die, make I just die bro,” he noted.

Shallipopi also claimed that he had previously taken the matter to Burna Boy, who he said contacted Dapper to resolve the dispute.

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He alleged that Dapper refused to settle the matter and had since avoided resolving the issues surrounding his claims.

Shallipopi later directly challenged Dapper Music CEO, Damilola Akinwunmi, popularly known to address the allegations in person.

“I don tweet finish, Mr Damilola Akinwunmi, Aka dapper, let’s meet and get this over with. I’m tired of this online ranting when I have real-life evidence against u with the EFCC. I want us to finish this, make we forget to play smart bro; make we forget manipulation wey u dey do. My auditors have been on u; I want u in my face in real life broski. I want us to end this, leave your hiding spot, tell me in my face u didn’t rip my money.”

Dapper, however, dismissed the allegations and accused the artistes of spreading false narratives about the label.

“I have nothing to hide. The records exist. The authorities have them. Let the process establish the truth.

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Don’t come online and spill rubbish narratives & lies, only to mislead the public!

You chose to leave! No one forced you, and we are still fine without you! Move on! Stop acting obsessed!!!!!”