Weekend Vibes: 50 fun events happening this weekend

Temi Iwalaiye

It’s almost Friday, which means the fun police has pulled up with as many fun activities and events as possible - the choice is yours.

Fun activities this weekend
Fun activities this weekend

Without much ado, let’s get into it:

A party where the vibe is always right. Chiby’s verse is back at Hardrock Cafe Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦5,000. Get them here.

There is nothing quite like partying on the beach. This beach party is taking place at Elegushi Beach. Tickets are ₦10,000.

Party without paying a dime at the Hook Lounge, Victoria Island. Entry is free but you have to register here.

If you live in The Buj, good news: Asake is coming to town. He’ll be at Harrow Park in Abuja. Tickets are ₦20,000. Get them here.

Upbeat Fest
Upbeat Fest Pulse Nigeria

Have the good old-fashioned physical fun you had as a child at the Upbeat Centre in Lekki, Lagos, with different fun games and trampolines from this Friday until January 15, 2024. Get tickets for ₦10,000 here.

San Andreas
San Andreas Pulse Nigeria
Get your groove on at this pool party, pop-up, and art exhibition for free at Euphoria by House 9, Lekki Lagos. Just register here.

Lagos tech party
Lagos tech party Pulse Nigeria

Tech bros and sis, you have done enough tech for the year. It's time to close your laptops and party at Landmark Towers, Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦10,000.

Camp on the beach all night and engage in activities like boat riding, BBQ, games, karaoke and so much more. Get tickets for ₦20,000 here.

NXT experience - memes and games night
NXT experience - memes and games night Pulse Nigeria

For this party, you’ll dress like your favourite meme. Tickets are ₦12,600 right here.

Ibadan people also know how to have fun! Music, comedy, dance, food and drinks, and more are happening at Liberty Stadium Ring Road from this Friday to Sunday from 12 pm to 8 pm. Entry is free.

December in Lagos
December in Lagos Pulse Nigeria
Alte artistes, baddies, free drinks, and more are all at Space Hub Lekki. Get ready to party all night for ₦6,400. Get tickets here.

Lady Donli and The Lagos Panic
Lady Donli and The Lagos Panic Pulse Nigeria

There's nothing like cool, live alternative music to get you in the groove. Lady Donli will be performing at the Lagos Irish Pub, Eko Hotel. Get tickets for ₦5,350 here.

The exclusive movie screening
The exclusive movie screening Pulse Nigeria

If you are a lover of movies, then you should watch these short films from six directors at 37 Glover Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, by 6 pm. Get tickets for ₦5,000 here.

Nigeria- A Stage Play
Nigeria- A Stage Play Pulse Nigeria

If you're not in the mood for parties and concerts, then watch this stage play featuring all your favourites like Ali Baba, Timi Dakolo, and Kaffy Dance at Terra Kulture Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦20,000.

Soundtrack live
Soundtrack live Pulse Nigeria

This event will have you listening to amazing music from the movies you love from 6 pm to 11 pm at the Eco Bank Pan Africa Centre. Get tickets here for ₦10,600.

Ignition 2.0
Ignition 2.0 Pulse Nigeria
A night of electrifying music and dancing will be going down at Paradis Lagos, Lekki. Tickets are ₦5,000.

Tropical Friday
Tropical Friday Pulse Nigeria

Another beach party to get you grooving with free drinks and fun games is happening at Redline Leisure and Resort in Lagos, Nigeria. Tickets are ₦2,000.

Get lit for Omah Lay on Saturday at Palms Beach, Lagos. Tickets are ₦15,000. Get them here.

If you love card games, Jenga, and karaoke, then you should be at D’19 Lounge, 19 Fatai Irawo Street, Ajao Estate, Airport Road. Tickets are ₦3,000.

Eat, drink and farabale
Eat, drink and farabale Pulse Nigeria

This pop-up fashion and food event is taking place at Tivoli Gardens, Ikoyi. It’s free, but you have to register here.

Looking for an exciting way to spend your weekend in Abuja? Then you should be at this rap sensation’s concert at Junkyard Grills. Tickets are ₦10,000.

Lovers of palm wine should congregate at the National Museum of Unity, Aleshinloye, Ibadan, from 10 am to 9 pm. Get tickets for ₦3,000 here.

This party, exclusively for those who are 18+, is at 16 Samuel Awoniyi Street, Opebi Ikeja. The gate fee is ₦2,000.

Tiki Party
Tiki Party Pulse Nigeria
Ever wanted to be at a Hawaiian party? Well, you can attend one at Landmark Beach. Tickets are ₦8,500.

Alte lovers! Lady Donli and The Panic will be in Ibadan at Arnhein, Jericho. The concert is starting quite early, - 3 pm. Get tickets for ₦3,000 here.

Pluto Pool Party
Pluto Pool Party Pulse Nigeria

The weather is hot; chill and relax at the pool at Euphoria by House 9, Oniru. Check out tickets; they cost just ₦5,350.

Food Olympics
Food Olympics Pulse Nigeria

You said you were a foodie; now prove it by participating in this eating contest that also features music, dance, and games. It’s taking place at the Unilag sports complex. Get tickets for ₦2,000 here.

Art therapy
Art therapy Pulse Nigeria

You should try an afternoon (11 am–1:30 pm) of meditation, yoga and art at Moist Beach, Lekki. Tickets are ₦35,000

MBFP
MBFP Pulse Nigeria
Fashion, food, and music will be going down at The Observatory Lagos, 15A Admiralty Way, from 10 am to 5 pm. Get tickets here.

Festive workshops
Festive workshops Pulse Nigeria

At this event, there will be 60 women-owned brands displaying their goods, live Christmas music, and food and wine tastings while they shop at Alliance Française de Lagos. Get tickets here.

The art of friendship
The art of friendship Pulse Nigeria

A night of beach yoga, book swaps, and gratitude journaling at Sol Beach Oniru. Tickets are available here.

BYOB Detty December
BYOB Detty December Pulse Nigeria

A party where you get to bring your own bottle is happening at MeraMera Oniru. Tickets are ₦10,000. Check them out here.

Afropiano
Afropiano Pulse Nigeria

Enjoy that perfect mix of Afrobeat and Amapiano at Ilashe Private Beach. Get Tickets for ₦5,350 here.

Even with Tyla
Even with Tyla Pulse Nigeria
International DJ Tyla will be in Lagos. She’d be churning out beats to keep you dancing at The Good Beach, Oniru. Get tickets here.

An evening of music, dancing, art and fashion. Many artistic people will be at 12A Akingbade Street, VI. It’s open to everyone.

Tik Tok on the beach
Tik Tok on the beach Pulse Nigeria

Imagine partying in a private beach house. Well, you can do that at Kodo Beach for ₦10,000. Get a ticket here.

One thing is for sure: Young John had a lot of hits this year. Watch him perform live at Palms Lagos. Get tickets here.

For those who never want to grow up and enjoy their childhood, relive it at the Agbaya link-up party at Landmark Beach. It’s kicking off at 12 am. Get tickets for ₦8,500 here.

Anyone who has been to these parties will tell you about how lit it is. Check out tickets for ₦10,000 here.

Get tickets to relive your primary school inter-house sports days. Play those nostalgic games at British International School. Tickets are ₦15,000.

Tiwa, Simi, Teni, Waje, and Yemi Alade are going to be performing in a show of girl power at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island. I love to see it. Get tickets for ₦10,000 here.

Street Souk
Street Souk Pulse Nigeria
Lovers of urban fashion and streetwear, this gathering at Harbour Point, VI, is designed for you. Get tickets for ₦7,975 here.

Port Harcourt, Davido, and P Square are coming to your city! It’s happening at Yakubu Gowon Stadium. Get tickets here.

Plugged festival
Plugged festival Pulse Nigeria

A night of poetry and music at the Jewel Aeida Events Centre, Lekki. Tickets are ₦21,100.

Tech Sales Connect
Tech Sales Connect Pulse Nigeria

This year, tech bros are partying as much as the next guy. There’s another tech bros and sis party at Rango Rooftop Lounge, Lekki. Tickets are ₦3,250.

Heat Wave
Heat Wave Pulse Nigeria

Party, eat, drink, and connect with fun people at the outer courts of Hardrock Cafe Victoria Island. Tickets are ₦10,500.

Yang and Filo Show
Yang and Filo Show Pulse Nigeria
Get ready to laugh until your eyes start tearing up. This comedy show will be at the British Council, Ikoyi. It starts at 6 pm. Tickets are ₦15,000.

The Benediction
The Benediction Pulse Nigeria

If you are a fan of Project Fame winner Dotty the Deity, then check him out at Johnny Rockets, VI, by 7 pm. Tickets are available for ₦10,600.

Obodo Oyinbo
Obodo Oyinbo Pulse Nigeria

Visit an art gallery and enjoy viewing beautiful photographs of a Nigerian in the United States for ₦6,000. Get tickets here.

Ever been to an exhibition where there were vintage cars, bikes, sports cars and luxury vehicles on display? Check it out at Alliance Francaise from 10 am to 3 pm. Tickets are ₦3,000.

Phew! The options for a fun December are almost endless. Make sure you have a great time.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

