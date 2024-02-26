Every woman needs these 5 shoes from Mercy Eke’s closet

While she showcased a diverse array of styles, we'll be focusing on five of her picks that transcend fleeting trends and could become valuable staples in any woman's wardrobe.

These timeless and versatile pieces offer the potential to elevate various looks, making them worthy additions to your shoe closet.

1. The red Christian Louboutin pumps

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Christian Louboutin pumps are a grown woman’s favourite. These pump heels are a must-have for every woman since they can be worn to offices, churches, weddings, red carpets, and virtually everywhere.

Check it out here.

2. Amina Muaddi clear pumps

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This shoe looks like Cinderella’s glass slippers, and it is another variation of the popular pump heel, but what makes it great is that it is clear and has a nice buckle design on top of it. It has such a feminine aesthetic, but you should know it’s quite pricey.

We found it on FWRD.

3. Cape Robbin heels

Pulse Nigeria

This heel, with its spiral around the legs, spells ‘Baddie’. It’s perfect for those nights out in town with the girls or a date night with the love of your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

See it here.

4. Amina Muaddi satin pumps

Pulse Nigeria

Mercy is a fan of Amina Muaddi. Unlike the clear pumps, these pumps are made of satin and also feature a prominent silver buckle. It’s a versatile piece of footwear.

See them here.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Tom Ford strappy heels

Pulse Nigeria

When all is said and done, a woman needs a good pair of strappy heels to strut about in. These golden heels pair nicely with long gowns, trousers, and short gowns and are a sure way to turn heads.