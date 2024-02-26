ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks  >  celebrity-picks

Every woman needs these 5 shoes from Mercy Eke’s closet

Temi Iwalaiye

Copy Mercy’s style with these five shoes.

Mercy Eke's show collection
Mercy Eke's show collection

While she showcased a diverse array of styles, we'll be focusing on five of her picks that transcend fleeting trends and could become valuable staples in any woman's wardrobe.

These timeless and versatile pieces offer the potential to elevate various looks, making them worthy additions to your shoe closet.

ADVERTISEMENT
[Christian Louboutin]
[Christian Louboutin] Pulse Nigeria

Christian Louboutin pumps are a grown woman’s favourite. These pump heels are a must-have for every woman since they can be worn to offices, churches, weddings, red carpets, and virtually everywhere.

Check it out here.

[Amina Muaddi]
[Amina Muaddi] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This shoe looks like Cinderella’s glass slippers, and it is another variation of the popular pump heel, but what makes it great is that it is clear and has a nice buckle design on top of it. It has such a feminine aesthetic, but you should know it’s quite pricey.

We found it on FWRD.

Cape Robbin heels [caperobbin]
Cape Robbin heels [caperobbin] Pulse Nigeria

This heel, with its spiral around the legs, spells ‘Baddie’. It’s perfect for those nights out in town with the girls or a date night with the love of your life.

ADVERTISEMENT

See it here.

Amina Muaddi silk pumps [FWRD]
Amina Muaddi silk pumps [FWRD] Pulse Nigeria

Mercy is a fan of Amina Muaddi. Unlike the clear pumps, these pumps are made of satin and also feature a prominent silver buckle. It’s a versatile piece of footwear.

See them here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tom Ford [pinterest]
Tom Ford [pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

When all is said and done, a woman needs a good pair of strappy heels to strut about in. These golden heels pair nicely with long gowns, trousers, and short gowns and are a sure way to turn heads.

Check it out here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Every woman needs these 5 shoes from Mercy Eke’s closet

Every woman needs these 5 shoes from Mercy Eke’s closet

You won't feel the heat with these 5 rechargeable fans under ₦10,000

You won't feel the heat with these 5 rechargeable fans under ₦10,000

How much is an original Super Eagles jersey?

How much is an original Super Eagles jersey?

Weekend Vibes: 14 must-attend events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 14 must-attend events happening this weekend

We found Chef Chi’s Grammy Awards outfit on Jumia

We found Chef Chi’s Grammy Awards outfit on Jumia

Dress like Beyoncé: 3 budget-friendly replicas of her outfits

Dress like Beyoncé: 3 budget-friendly replicas of her outfits

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mercy Eke's show collection

Every woman needs to have these 5 shoes from Mercy Eke’s closet