Whatever affects Kano, affects Nigeria - Dethroned Emir warns authorities

The 15th Emir of Kano said this while addressing his supporters at the Nasarawa Palace of the Kano Emirate on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

Bayero has been staying at the mini-palace since returning to Kano after his dethronement last Thursday.

After receiving his reinstatement letter from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on Friday, May 24, 2024, Emir Mohammed Sanusi II moved into Gidan Dabo, which is the main residence of the Emir of Kano, to begin his second stint on the highly coveted throne.

However, tension broke out in Kano on Saturday after reports emerged that the dethroned monarch was making a surreptitious move to return to the main palace.

This prompted Yusuf to order Bayero's immediate arrest for allegedly trying to throw the state into chaos.

Dethroned Emir calls for calm

In his speech, which was delivered in Hausa, Bayero said Kano is an important state in Nigeria, adding that he would accept whatever the law prescribes.

He also called on the people to remain calm and law-abiding, while assuring them that justice would prevail.

“I call on the people to remain law-abiding while awaiting the outcome of the legal process on this tussle.

“We call on the authority to do justice in this matter. Kano is a very influential state in Nigeria. Whatever affects Kano affects Nigeria. May peace reign in Kano. We pray for Allah to bless Kano with responsible and just leaders.

"Justice is the way to go on every issue. There will be justice. Nobody is above the law. We will accept whatever the law says.

"I appreciate all the people who have shown concern. As I said, justice will take its course. We will keep on praying for peace in Kano State. May Allah the Almighty protect us,” Bayero said.

Court order caused Kano tension

The Kano Police Command vowed on Saturday to enforce a controversial court order restraining the Kano State Government from implementing the amended Emirates Council Law that returned Sanusi to the throne.

The order, issued by Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Kano last Thursday, was sought by the Sarkin Dawaki Babba of the Kano Emirate, Aminu Babba Dan Agundi.